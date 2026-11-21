Ghana becomes 1st African country, 3rd globally, to earn carbon credits, set to raise $43m from sales

Ghana has become the first African country to receive carbon credits under the internationally recognised ART-TREES standard, marking a major step in the country's efforts to protect its forests and attract money for climate action.

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The achievement was highlighted at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, where Ghana's forest protection programme gained international recognition.

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) issued 6.57 million forest carbon credits to the Government of Ghana on November 12, 2026. The credits represent verified reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest degradation between 2017 and 2021.

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The programme covers approximately 2.5 million hectares of forest across 10 regions in southern and central Ghana, particularly the country's cocoa-growing forest areas.

Ghana is the first country in Africa and the third globally to receive credits under ART's REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard, known as TREES. Guyana and Costa Rica are the other two countries to have received credits under the programme.

The development could help Ghana attract about US$43 million in expected initial payments from the sale of some of the newly issued credits.

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The initial purchases are expected to cover about 4 million credits, with prices ranging from US$10 to US$13 per tonne of emissions reduced. The remaining 2.5 million credits could be sold later.

The expected US$43 million is not money Ghana has already received but are credits that have been issued and payments depend on the completion of the sales and payment arrangements.