A video of President Mahama welcoming South Africa's new High Commissioner has sparked heated social media exchanges between Ghanaians and South Africans, reflecting broader diplomatic tensions over xenophobic attacks.

A video of President John Dramani Mahama welcoming South Africa’s new High Commissioner to Ghana has sparked heated exchanges between some Ghanaians and South Africans on social media, amid ongoing tensions over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

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The video, shared by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 17, captures the President’s remarks during the presentation of letters of credence by South Africa’s High Commissioner, Ms Linda Vuyolwethu Shongwe, at Jubilee House on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

In his address, President Mahama welcomed the new envoy and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening relations with South Africa.

President Mahama welcomes 11 new envoys

“I warmly welcome you to Ghana and reaffirm our commitment to the strong partnership built with your country, which is anchored on long-standing friendly relations and dates to the era of the fight against apartheid,” he said.

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He also congratulated South Africa on the conclusion of its G20 presidency and acknowledged efforts to advance Africa’s priorities on the international stage.

The President further referenced a virtual senior officials’ meeting held between the two countries in the first quarter of 2026 to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during their second Bi-National Commission.

He also addressed the postponement of the third session of the commission, saying: “However, in the interest of our long-standing bonds of friendship and solidarity, Ghana is committed to further enhancing bilateral relations between our two countries.”

NEW ENVOY OF SOUTH AFRICA PRESENTS HER LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO PRESIDENT MAHAMA On Wednesday, 11th November, 2026, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Click on the link to read more https://t.co/g3UDtwGLrU https://t.co/7GeHQuXJJ5 — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) November 17, 2026

The remarks have prompted exchanges online, with some users interpreting the President’s message against the backdrop of recent disagreements between the two countries.

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Seeming tensions between Accra and Pretoria intensified in May 2026 after Ghana formally petitioned the African Union to place xenophobic attacks against African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa on the agenda of its mid-year coordination meeting.

In its petition, Ghana described the attacks as a matter of “urgent continental interest”, citing deaths, the destruction of investments and threats to the safety of African nationals living in South Africa.

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The Ghanaian government also issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa amid reports of violence against foreign nationals.