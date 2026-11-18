British rapper OFB Kash, real name Dennis Adjei-Kyem, has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Oduro on Lordship Lane in Tottenham, North London.

British rapper OFB Kash, real name Dennis Adjei-Kyem, has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Oduro on Lordship Lane in Tottenham, North London.

A man wanted in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Oduro in London has been remanded in custody in Dublin, Ireland, as UK authorities pursue his extradition.

Dennis Adjei-Kyem has been remanded in custody in Dublin over the killing of 21-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Oduro in Tottenham, London.

The suspect was arrested at a Dublin hostel after travelling from the UK to Ireland and then Dubai. UAE authorities subsequently returned him to Dublin.

UK authorities are seeking his extradition to face charges including perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article. His next court hearing is scheduled for December 7, 2026.

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The suspect, identified as Dennis Adjei-Kyem, appeared before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, where Judge Patrick McGrath ordered that he remain in custody.

Thomas, who lived in Tottenham, died on Friday, November 13, after being attacked near Lordship Lane in Haringey, north London. Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the location.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is overseeing the investigation, said the victim's family had been left devastated by the loss and were receiving support from specially trained officers.

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According to 'The Irish Times', Adjei-Kyem travelled from Luton to Dublin a day after the incident before boarding a flight to Dubai. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates subsequently returned him to Dublin.

He was arrested on Monday, November 16, at a hostel in the Irish capital by officers from the extradition unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

When informed of the arrest warrant, he reportedly told officers that he wanted to speak to his solicitor.

The suspect's lawyer told the High Court that no bail application was being made at the hearing. Meanwhile, a barrister representing Ireland's Minister for Justice argued that he should remain in custody because he had no established ties to the country.

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UK authorities are seeking Adjei-Kyem's extradition to face several charges connected to Thomas's death, including perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.

The court has scheduled a further hearing for Monday, December 7, 2026, as the extradition proceedings continue.

Meanwhile, social media accounts, including KSS News, have identified the suspect as UK rapper OFB Kash. However, the alleged connection has not been confirmed by mainstream media reports, and it remains unclear whether he is professionally associated with the name.

The case is expected to return to court as Irish and UK authorities pursue the legal process surrounding his extradition.

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