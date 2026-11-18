Ronaldo misses out as Messi makes 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player shortlist | Photo via Globe Soccer Awards

Ronaldo misses out as Messi makes 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player shortlist | Photo via Globe Soccer Awards

Ronaldo misses out as Messi makes 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player shortlist

Lionel Messi has been nominated for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player award, but Cristiano Ronaldo missed out. Reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé leads a 26-man shortlist dominated by Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the nominees for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player prize, while Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been included among the 26 contenders for the prestigious individual honor.

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The nominees feature some of the biggest names in world football, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and France captain Kylian Mbappé.

Thirteen players from Paris Saint-Germain's back-to-back UEFA Champions League-winning squad have been recognized in the nominations, highlighting the French club's dominance in European football.

The first round of worldwide public voting begins on Wednesday, with football fans given the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates. The winners will be announced on December 28, 2026, during a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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The event will also feature the LALIGA Awards 2025/26, celebrating the outstanding performers from the previous Spanish top-flight season.

Last year's Best Men's Player winner, Ousmane Dembélé, has been nominated again as he seeks to defend his title.

The French forward faces competition from seven of his PSG teammates, including Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz.

Ruiz is particularly notable among the nominees, having won both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Other Spanish World Cup winners on the shortlist include Pau Cubarsí, Rodri, and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

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France captain Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the World Cup's Golden Boot winner, has also been nominated alongside Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

The English Premier League has six representatives on the shortlist, with Arsenal contributing three players: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes complete the Premier League contingent.

Meanwhile, Messi is once again in contention for the award, more than a decade after winning the Best Men's Player prize in 2015.

READ ALSO: Full list of 9 teams that have qualified for AFCON 2027

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Full List of 26 Best Men's Player Nominees for Globe Soccer Awards 2026

Jude Bellingham

The following 26 footballers have been nominated for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards. Best Men's Player category:

Jude Bellingham

Pau Cubarsí

Ousmane Dembélé

Federico Dimarco

Désiré Doué

Bruno Fernandes

Erling Haaland

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Achraf Hakimi

Vinícius Júnior

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lautaro Martínez

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Kylian Mbappé

Nuno Mendes

Lionel Messi

João Neves

Michael Olise

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Raphinha

Declan Rice

Rodri

Fabián Ruiz

Bukayo Saka

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William Saliba

Dominik Szoboszlai

Vitinha

Lamine Yamal