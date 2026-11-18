Ronaldo misses out as Messi makes 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player shortlist
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the nominees for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player prize, while Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been included among the 26 contenders for the prestigious individual honor.
The nominees feature some of the biggest names in world football, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and France captain Kylian Mbappé.
Thirteen players from Paris Saint-Germain's back-to-back UEFA Champions League-winning squad have been recognized in the nominations, highlighting the French club's dominance in European football.
The first round of worldwide public voting begins on Wednesday, with football fans given the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates. The winners will be announced on December 28, 2026, during a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
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The event will also feature the LALIGA Awards 2025/26, celebrating the outstanding performers from the previous Spanish top-flight season.
Last year's Best Men's Player winner, Ousmane Dembélé, has been nominated again as he seeks to defend his title.
The French forward faces competition from seven of his PSG teammates, including Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz.
Ruiz is particularly notable among the nominees, having won both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Other Spanish World Cup winners on the shortlist include Pau Cubarsí, Rodri, and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
France captain Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the World Cup's Golden Boot winner, has also been nominated alongside Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise.
The English Premier League has six representatives on the shortlist, with Arsenal contributing three players: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes complete the Premier League contingent.
Meanwhile, Messi is once again in contention for the award, more than a decade after winning the Best Men's Player prize in 2015.
Full List of 26 Best Men's Player Nominees for Globe Soccer Awards 2026
The following 26 footballers have been nominated for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards. Best Men's Player category:
Jude Bellingham
Pau Cubarsí
Ousmane Dembélé
Federico Dimarco
Désiré Doué
Bruno Fernandes
Erling Haaland
Achraf Hakimi
Vinícius Júnior
Harry Kane
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Lautaro Martínez
Kylian Mbappé
Nuno Mendes
Lionel Messi
João Neves
Michael Olise
Raphinha
Declan Rice
Rodri
Fabián Ruiz
Bukayo Saka
William Saliba
Dominik Szoboszlai
Vitinha
Lamine Yamal
With several of football's biggest stars competing for the honor, the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards are expected to attract significant attention from fans worldwide as voting gets underway.