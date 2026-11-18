Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, and Rinus Michels lead Sports Bible's ranking of the 25 greatest football managers of all time, celebrating tactical pioneers and serial winners across generations.

The debate over football’s greatest manager continues to divide supporters, with achievements, tactical influence and lasting legacies all shaping arguments about who belongs at the top.

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A new ranking by Sports Bible has placed Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Rinus Michels in the first three positions of its list of the 25 greatest football managers of all time.

Ferguson leads the selection following a remarkable managerial career, particularly his 27-year spell at Manchester United.

He guided the club to 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, establishing a period of sustained success at Old Trafford. He also won major honours with Aberdeen before moving to England.

Sir Alex Ferguson

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Guardiola occupies second place after building a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

He has won three Champions League titles as a manager, including two with Barcelona and one with City. His six Premier League titles with City also include an unprecedented four consecutive championships between 2020 and 2024.

Pep Guardiola wins Champions League at City | Images via Getty

Dutch coaching pioneer Michels completes the top three. Widely associated with the development of Total Football, he guided Ajax to four Dutch league titles and the 1971 European Cup, won the Spanish league with Barcelona in 1974 and led the Netherlands to the 1988 European Championship. His influence on modern football extended beyond the trophies he collected.

The ranking also features several other influential figures, including Johan Cruyff, Carlo Ancelotti, José Mourinho, Brian Clough, Arrigo Sacchi and Arsène Wenger.

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