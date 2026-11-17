MTN Ghana Thanks Customers, Partners, Employees and Communities for Shared Progress Under the Theme “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You”

MTN Ghana Thanks Customers, Partners, Employees and Communities for Shared Progress Under the Theme “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You”

MTN Ghana Thanks Customers, Partners, Employees and Communities for Shared Progress Under the Theme “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You”

MTN Ghana is celebrating its 30th anniversary under the theme '30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,' expressing heartfelt appreciation to millions of customers, partners, and employees who have driven its growth and contributed to Ghana's digital development.

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As MTN Ghana marks its 30th anniversary, the company is expressing heartfelt appreciation to the millions of customers, stakeholders, partners, employees and communities who have been part of its journey and contributed to its success over the past three decades.

Celebrating under the theme “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,” the milestone recognizes the people and institutions whose trust, collaboration and support have enabled MTN to grow alongside Ghana and contribute to the country’s digital and socio-economic development.

For 30 years, MTN Ghana has connected people, businesses and communities, helping to unlock opportunities, bridge distances and support progress across the nation. From expanding access to communication and financial services to investing in community development, digital skills and innovation, the company’s journey has been shaped by a shared commitment to improving lives and creating value for society.

Reflecting on the journey, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett said MTN Ghana’s greatest achievement has been the relationships it has built with customers and stakeholders across the country. “This milestone belongs to every customer who has chosen MTN, every community that has welcomed us, every employee who has served with dedication, and every stakeholder who has partnered with us over the years,”.

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He added that “Our story is a shared story of progress, and as we celebrate, we extend our deepest gratitude to all who have been part of the journey”.

MTN Ghana also acknowledged the critical role played by government, regulators, traditional authorities, business partners, shareholders, the media, civil society organizations and local communities in creating an environment that has enabled innovation, investment and sustainable growth.

Throughout its history, MTN Ghana has sought to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Ghanaians by using technology and innovation to drive inclusive growth. Beyond delivering connectivity, MTN Ghana has expanded access to financial services and supported initiatives in education, health, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, digital skills development and economic inclusion through the MTN Ghana Foundation and other sustainability programmes.

MTN Ghana believes its success is intrinsically linked to the success of the communities and markets in which it operates, a conviction that continues to guide its investments and partnerships in support of Ghana’s social and economic development.

As it celebrates this milestone, MTN Ghana remains focused on the future, committed to deepening stakeholder partnerships, accelerating digital inclusion, supporting Ghana’s development agenda and delivering innovative solutions that improve the lives of individuals, businesses and communities.

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Media Contacts: Adwao Wiafe Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer

Efua Falconer Acting Senior Manager Corporate Communications Email: MTNGhana.MediaOffice@mtn.com

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly Data and Digital Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.