The Great Osama says he has handed Davido's controversial performance matter to his lawyers

Ghanaian businessman and owner of NYC Hotel, The Great Osama, has referred matters surrounding Davido's controversial performance at the hotel's third anniversary celebration to his legal team.

Ghanaian businessman and NYC Hotel owner, The Great Osama, has handed the controversy surrounding Davido's brief performance at the hotel's third anniversary celebration to his lawyers.

He declined to grant further interviews, explaining that his legal team had advised him against making public comments on the matter.

The development follows reports of dissatisfaction over Davido's short performance at the anniversary event held in Manso Akwasiso.

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The businessman disclosed that he had handed the issue over to his lawyers and would not be making further public comments on the matter.

According to The Great Osama, his legal representatives have advised him against granting interviews, making it difficult for him to discuss the controversy further.

His decision comes amid growing dissatisfaction over Nigerian music star Davido's brief appearance and performance at the anniversary celebration held at NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso.

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The event, which was organised to mark the hotel's third anniversary, attracted attention following reports that some attendees were unhappy with the length of the singer's performance.

Although The Great Osama has now confirmed that the matter is being handled by his lawyers, he declined to provide further details about any possible legal action or the next steps in resolving the issue.

His latest comments add another development to the controversy surrounding Davido's appearance where, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido performed at the third anniversary celebration of NYC Hotel, owned by Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama or Chairman Osama, on November 15, 2026.

The event, dubbed 'The Davido Experience', attracted considerable attention even before it happened. Much of the excitement centred on the reported amount Osama had allegedly paid to secure the Nigerian star, with figures circulating on social media suggesting a booking fee of US$600,000, equivalent to approximately GH¢7 million. However, after Davido took to the stage and performed, the conversation quickly changed. Videos showing an apparently frustrated Osama confronting members of the singer’s entourage began circulating online, with claims that the musician had spent only 19 minutes performing.

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