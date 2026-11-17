Lawrence Ati-Zigi has brushed off talks of rivalry with Benjamin Asare following Ghana's 1-0 win against Somalia. The Black Stars goalkeeper insisted both shot-stoppers remain fully committed to guiding the national team to 2027 AFCON qualification.

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has played down suggestions of competition between himself and fellow goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, insisting that both players are focused on helping the national team succeed.

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Ati-Zigi made the comments after Ghana's 1-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon, a result that boosted the Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The goalkeeper started the match against Somalia, helping Ghana secure all three points and move to six points after four games in their qualifying campaign.

Benjamin Asare had featured in Ghana's previous meeting with Somalia, where the Black Stars recorded a 2-0 victory. Since making his debut for the national team in March 2025, Asare has shared goalkeeping responsibilities with Ati-Zigi.

However, when asked about the competition between the two goalkeepers, Ati-Zigi insisted that there is no rivalry, stressing that their priority is to contribute to the team's success.

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"Asare played the last game, and I played today's game. There's nothing like competition. We all want to help the national team," he told the press.

The comments underline the unity within Ghana's goalkeeping department as the Black Stars continue their campaign to secure qualification for the 2027 AFCON.