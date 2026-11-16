Black Stars of Ghana player ratings vs Somalia: Jordan Ayew 8, Kudus 7.5, Issahaku 7
Ghana's Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Stadium, with captain Jordan Ayew scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.
The result takes Ghana to six points after four matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Despite dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities, the Black Stars struggled to increase their advantage.
Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku came close to finding the net, with the latter striking the crossbar.
Nevertheless, Ghana held on to secure all three points.
Jordan Ayew
✅ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: Jordan Ayew’s first-half penalty seals a 1-0 win in Sekondi. #BlackStars claim another crucial three points and complete the double over Somalia! 💪🏾 🇸🇴 Somalia 0️⃣-1️⃣ Ghana 🇬🇭 #AFCON2027Q https://t.co/9pRYKbp5li— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 16, 2026
Jordan Ayew delivered an impressive performance for the Black Stars, leading the attack and showing composure to convert the first-half penalty that proved decisive.
His goal and overall contribution were crucial to Ghana's victory.
Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus was also among Ghana's standout performers.
The midfielder showcased his quality with impressive movement, dribbling, and attacking runs, causing problems for Somalia's defense.
Although he lacked the finishing touch in front of goal, his overall display made him one of the best players on the pitch.
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is equally impressed with his explosive pace, direct runs, and ability to take on defenders. He remained a constant attacking threat in both halves but was unable to turn his promising opportunities into goals.
His effort against the crossbar was one of Ghana's closest attempts to extend the lead.
Overall, the three players played important roles in Ghana's victory as the Black Stars strengthened their position in the race to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.
Player
Rating
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
7.0/10
Gideon Mensah
7.0/10
Mohammed Salisu
7.4/10
Kojo Oppong Peprah
7.5/10
Alidu Seidu
7.1/10
Ibrahim Rahim
7.0/10
Ibrahim Sulemana
7.5/10
Fatawu Issahaku
7.0/10
Mohammed Kudus
7.5/10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
7.6/10
Jordan Ayew
8.0/10
Felix Afena-Gyan
5.5/10
Daniel Kofi Kyereh
6.0/10
Este Dogli
6.0/10
Ibrahim Osman
5.5/10