Ghana takes delivery of €50m Falcon 6X presidential jet to replace 16-year-old aircraft

The Ghana Air Force has officially received a new Dassault Falcon 6X executive jet to replace its ageing 16-year-old Falcon 900EX. Announced by Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the upgrade modernises the nation's fleet with extended operational range.

The Ghana Air Force has taken delivery of a new Falcon 6X executive jet manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, replacing the ageing Falcon 900EX, which has experienced recurring maintenance problems.

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The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the development in a social media post on Monday, November 16, 2026, confirming that the aircraft had arrived in Ghana.

“Ghana welcomes new executive jet. The Ghana Airforce has taken delivery of a Falcon 6X manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France,” he stated.

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According to the minister, Parliament approved the purchase of the aircraft on December 4, 2025. The acquisition is intended to replace the Falcon 900EX, which is 16 years old and has been experiencing maintenance challenges.

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President John Dramani Mahama

The older aircraft has faced several technical problems, including corrosion in its fuel tanks and fuel leakages that required repair work in France in 2025. The defects kept it out of service for several months while engineers worked to address the issues.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the newly acquired jet has a longer operational range, reducing the need for frequent refuelling stops during long-distance journeys.

“The new jet has a longer range and therefore eliminates the need for frequent refuelling stops,” he added.

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The Falcon 6X purchase was part of a wider military aircraft procurement programme approved by Parliament in December 2025. The programme also included agreements for the acquisition of four helicopters from Airbus Helicopters.