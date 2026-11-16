Great Osama’s Davido show: Everything to know about the reported $600K deal and 19-minute performance

What was expected to be a major entertainment moment for Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region has turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies in Ghana.

Great Osama’s Davido concert at NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso has sparked controversy following reports that the Nigerian superstar performed for approximately 19 minutes, despite an alleged US$600,000 booking fee.

Videos circulating online showed Osama appearing frustrated and confronting members of Davido’s entourage after the performance, with the incident triggering widespread reactions.

The businessman later addressed the public, while questions remain about the reported booking fee, performance duration and arrangements between the organisers and Davido’s management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido performed at the third anniversary celebration of NYC Hotel, owned by Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama or Chairman Osama, on November 15, 2026.

The event, dubbed 'The Davido Experience', attracted considerable attention even before it happened. Much of the excitement centred on the reported amount Osama had allegedly paid to secure the Nigerian star, with figures circulating on social media suggesting a booking fee of US$600,000, equivalent to approximately GH¢7 million.

However, after Davido took to the stage and performed, the conversation quickly changed. Videos showing an apparently frustrated Osama confronting members of the singer’s entourage began circulating online, with claims that the musician had spent only 19 minutes performing.

From the alleged booking fee and the short performance to the businessman’s emotional reaction and his response to the public, here is everything to know about the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Abu Trica to face US trial in February 2027 as court sets deadline for possible plea deal

1. Who is Great Osama, the businessman behind the concert?

Great Osama, whose real name is Kwaku Abonee, is a Ghanaian businessman based in Manso Akwasiso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

He owns NYC Hotel, the venue that hosted Davido’s performance, and is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

Although he was already known within his business and mining circles, his decision to bring Davido to Manso pushed him into the national entertainment conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The businessman became a trending topic after reports emerged that he had secured the services of one of Africa’s biggest music stars for his hotel’s third-anniversary celebration.

The Great Osama Sad & Disappointing Moment as Davido Performs for Less Than 30 Minutes on Stage at the NYC Hotel in Manso…..sika no ashe😭😂 https://t.co/s7qL8n4BQ1 — sK🌱 (@coo_kyei) November 16, 2026

2. The reported US$600,000 booking fee that got everyone talking

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the concert was the alleged amount spent to bring Davido to Manso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports circulating before and after the event claimed that Osama paid approximately US$600,000, or GH¢7 million, to book the singer.

The figure surprised many Ghanaians, particularly because the performance was organised for a hotel anniversary celebration in a relatively small community rather than a major concert venue in Accra or Kumasi.

The reported amount also triggered comparisons with the fees charged by Ghanaian musicians and questions about how much international artistes cost promoters.

However, it is important to note that neither Davido, his management nor Great Osama has publicly confirmed the alleged US$600,000 payment. The figure remains unverified.

Davido live performance at NYC Manso.....Great Osama made at happened🔥🔥🐐 https://t.co/fpkXiUskY4 — sK🌱 (@coo_kyei) November 16, 2026

3. Why Osama faced criticism before Davido even arrived

The reported booking fee became controversial long before the concert took place.

Some Ghanaians questioned whether spending such a substantial amount on a music performance was the best decision, particularly given the developmental challenges facing communities such as Manso.

Radio presenter Ola Michael and social commentator Bongo Ideas were among those who questioned the decision, with discussions focusing on whether the money could have been invested in infrastructure, roads, hospitals and other public facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others defended Osama, arguing that he was entitled to spend his privately earned money as he wished.

Responding to the criticism, the businessman reportedly maintained that he was not the country's president and would not allow people to dictate how he spent his money.

He also described himself as “the poorest among the rich men in Manso” when discussions about his wealth gained attention.

4. Davido eventually showed up in Manso

Despite the doubts and online speculation surrounding the booking, Davido eventually made it to Manso Akwasiso for the November 15 event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the performance, excitement had grown after a video surfaced showing Osama speaking to the Nigerian musician during a video call.

The brief exchange, which ended with the words “See you very soon”, helped convince some sceptical social media users that the concert would go ahead.

Davido subsequently appeared at NYC Hotel for The Davido Experience, marking the hotel's third anniversary.

His arrival was a significant moment for fans in the community, many of whom would not ordinarily expect to see an international music star of his profile perform in Manso.

Nigerian superstar Davido finally took to the stage at Manso and delivered his performance. However, the artist left the event sponsor, Osama, and several fans disappointed after performing for just 19 minutes. https://t.co/idWFkYQobh — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 16, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Akwaboah reveals why he shares controversial marriage advice on social media

5. The 19-minute performance that sparked the controversy

The biggest twist came after Davido's performance.

Videos and accounts circulating online suggested that the singer spent approximately 19 minutes on stage before preparing to leave the venue.

Other reports described the performance as lasting less than 30 minutes, with some putting the duration at around 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alleged length of the set disappointed some attendees and music lovers who had expected a longer performance, particularly given the reported amount spent to secure the singer.

However, the exact duration has not been independently established. The available clips do not provide a complete recording of Davido's performance from beginning to end.

The Great Osama narrates how showboy and ascona failed him by paying sums of cash to bring Davido to perform only for 18 minutes Middlemen do your man yawa, nbs curses😂😭 https://t.co/B9jbzq9FKB — global_bruno (@global_bruno18) November 16, 2026

6. Osama confronts Davido's team as tension rises

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after Davido's performance, another video emerged showing Great Osama apparently unhappy as the singer's entourage prepared to leave.

In the footage, the businessman approached members of Davido's team while security personnel and other individuals gathered around him.

He was heard repeatedly complaining about how little time the musician had spent on stage.

Reports also claimed that Osama instructed security personnel to close the venue's main gate amid the confusion, although the circumstances surrounding the alleged instruction and whether it prevented Davido from leaving remain unclear.

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many describing the businessman as visibly disappointed and some interpreting his reaction as an emotional moment.

Neither Davido nor his management had publicly provided an explanation for the reported short performance at the time of the reports.

ALSO READ: African Miss Universe contestants at risk of missing pageant over US visa restrictions

7. Great Osama addresses the public after the incident

Following the controversy, Osama also addressed members of the public in a video that circulated online.

Rather than allowing the disappointment surrounding the performance to dominate the conversation, he encouraged those who attended not to feel bad about what had happened.

He reportedly suggested that there could be a reason things unfolded the way they did.

His comments added another dimension to the story, as people continued to debate whether the problem was connected to the singer's performance, the event arrangements or the expectations surrounding the booking.

However, his public response did not establish the exact terms of the agreement with Davido or explain how long the singer was contractually expected to perform.

Asure say Osama enjoy the performance so much wey edey want more causee this dier more than 600k o😂 https://t.co/9avjuuuVyS — 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐅’𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐘 𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋⚽️❤️👑 (@Iamamanoa) November 16, 2026

READ MORE: 10 reasons why going home for this christmas is the best thing ever

8. Questions emerge over the organisers and the booking arrangements

As the controversy gained momentum, attention also shifted towards the people responsible for arranging Davido's appearance.

Some social media users named entertainment personalities Showboy and Ascona Money as individuals involved in organising the booking.

There were also unverified claims suggesting that intermediaries may have been involved in the negotiations and that some money could have been retained by people who helped secure the deal.

One circulating allegation even suggested that US$60,000 had gone to intermediaries.

However, no evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate these claims, and the exact contractual arrangements between Osama, the organisers and Davido's management remain unclear.

The situation has renewed conversations about the importance of clear agreements when booking international artistes, particularly regarding performance duration, fees, technical requirements and other obligations.

9. The stage setup also comes under scrutiny

The performance itself was not the only aspect of the event that attracted criticism.

Images of the stage setup circulated online before and after the concert, with some social media users describing it as too small for an artiste of Davido's international standing.

Some argued that the organisers should have made more extensive preparations to match the scale of the booking and the expectations surrounding the event.

Others believed the criticism was misplaced, pointing out that the event was a hotel anniversary celebration rather than a large-scale stadium concert.

The debate nevertheless raised questions about whether the production arrangements were appropriate for an artiste whose appearance had generated so much excitement.

10. Ghanaians question why more local artistes were not booked

The controversy has also reignited the familiar debate about Ghana's support for its own music industry.

Some social media users argued that the reported amount spent on Davido could have secured performances from several leading Ghanaian musicians.

Names such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and Gyakie featured in discussions, with some suggesting that a line-up of local stars could have delivered a longer show and provided more opportunities for Ghanaian artistes.

The argument has also drawn attention to the wider question of how Ghanaian promoters balance international bookings with investment in local talent.

Others, however, defended Osama's decision, arguing that bringing Davido to Manso gave the community an opportunity to host a major international music star and attract national attention.

What happens next?

For now, several important details surrounding the Davido concert remain unclear.

The reported US$600,000 booking fee has not been confirmed, the exact duration of the performance remains disputed, and neither Davido nor his management has publicly explained the circumstances surrounding the post-performance confrontation.

It is also unclear whether the reported 19-minute performance breached any agreement between the singer and the organisers.

Ultimately, what began as a celebration of NYC Hotel's third anniversary has developed into a wider conversation about celebrity bookings, event planning, performance expectations, the influence of international musicians and the support given to Ghanaian artistes.