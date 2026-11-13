Akwaboah reveals why he shares controversial marriage advice on social media

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has shed light on the intention behind his widely discussed social media videos offering controversial advice about marriage, insisting that the content should not be interpreted as a reflection of his own relationship.

The musician has clarified that his controversial social media videos about marriage are not reflections of his personal relationship but are intended to promote Work Before You Marry, a song on his Spirit album.

Akwaboah insists suggestions that his marital commentary stems from personal issues are false, explaining that his message is about encouraging people to prepare adequately before marriage.

The singer believes people should focus on positive online interactions and control their emotional responses rather than allow negative comments to influence their lives.

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In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Patiene Adu, the singer disclosed that the videos were part of a promotional strategy for 'Work Before You Marry', one of the songs on his latest album, 'Spirit'.

According to him, the campaign was designed to encourage conversations about entering marriage without adequate preparation, rather than expose challenges in his own household.

Akwaboah explained that the message behind the song addresses people who believe marriage will automatically resolve their difficulties or that divine intervention alone will make an unprepared union work.

There's a song on the album called Work Before You Marry. I actually wanted to talk to people about getting into marriage when they're not ready, thinking that when they enter, God will provide. It was just about me creating awareness

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He further dismissed suggestions that his videos were inspired by problems with his wife, describing such interpretations as inaccurate.

He said;

It has nothing to do with my personal life. Some people said my wife doesn't take care of me and all that, but I knew they were not true. It was only for publicity for the song and to also create awareness

Beyond clarifying the purpose of the videos, the musician also addressed the criticism that has followed his marital commentary online.

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He maintained that although he cannot determine what people say on social media, he remains in control of his emotional responses and chooses not to allow negative remarks to disrupt his activities.

He stated;

So the thing is, what goes on outside, on social media, I can't control, but as for how I feel about them, I can control it. Whatever they're saying, if you know it is not true, you don't have to feel bad or sad. You just continue doing what you're doing

The singer also offered his perspective on whether Ghana's social media environment has become increasingly toxic, arguing that people's experiences are influenced by the way they interpret online conversations.

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For Akwaboah, concentrating on positive interactions rather than dwelling on negativity can make a significant difference.

He explained;

It depends on how you feel about it and how you see things. If you see the positives, you'll be okay. If you see the negatives, then it will affect you

Akwaboah concluded by emphasising that criticism and differing opinions are inevitable, particularly in a society where everyone has the freedom to express themselves.