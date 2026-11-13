10 reasons why going home for this christmas is the best thing ever

10 reasons why going home for this christmas is the best thing ever

10 reasons why going home for this christmas is the best thing ever

Christmas is one of those times of the year when home starts calling a little louder. After months of work, school, deadlines, traffic and the general pressure of city life, December offers the perfect opportunity to slow down, reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the simple things that make the festive season special.

Christmas offers an opportunity to spend quality time with parents, grandparents, relatives and childhood friends you may barely see throughout the year.

Travelling home gives you a break from Accra's heavy festive traffic, busy atmosphere and heat, allowing you to enjoy a more relaxed environment.

Enjoy home-cooked meals, revisit familiar places, experience hometown traditions, support local businesses and take part in family and community celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many Ghanaians living in Accra and other busy cities, going home for Christmas is more than just travelling to another town or village. It is an opportunity to return to familiar faces, childhood memories, favourite meals and traditions that may have taken a back seat during the year.

Whether you are heading to your hometown, visiting relatives in another region or spending a few days with family outside the city, there are plenty of reasons to make that journey. And if you have been looking for an excuse to pack your bags, here are 10 reasons why you should consider going home this Christmas.

1. Reconnect with family members you barely see

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between work, school and other responsibilities, keeping in touch with everyone in the family can become difficult. You may exchange occasional messages or make quick phone calls, but those conversations rarely compare to spending time together in person.

Christmas gives you the chance to see relatives you have not visited in months, catch up with cousins and reconnect with family members who may only gather during special occasions.

It is also an opportunity to introduce younger members of the family to relatives they have only heard about. Sometimes, all it takes is one festive gathering to remind you how important those connections are.

2. Enjoy proper home-cooked food

There is something special about food prepared at home, especially during Christmas. From jollof rice, fried rice and chicken to fufu, light soup, banku and other traditional Ghanaian meals, the festive season is a time when family kitchens become busy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You also get to enjoy the meals prepared by parents, grandparents and relatives who have their own special recipes. Some dishes simply taste different when they are made at home, with everyone gathered around the table.

And let us be honest: going home often means eating without worrying too much about what to cook next or where to order your next meal.

3. Escape Accra's Christmas traffic

December in Accra is exciting, but getting around the city can be exhausting. With concerts, parties, shopping activities, family visits and holiday events attracting large crowds, some roads become heavily congested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A journey that would normally take a short time can turn into a lengthy trip, leaving drivers and passengers frustrated. Even simple errands can become difficult when several people are trying to get to different destinations at the same time.

Spending Christmas in your hometown or a quieter community may offer a welcome break from the city's busy roads. You can enjoy a more relaxed pace without constantly calculating how much time you need to beat traffic.

Of course, travelling to your hometown can also come with its own traffic challenges, particularly during the festive travel rush. However, getting away from the daily congestion of the capital can still be refreshing.

4. Take a break from the city's heat and busy atmosphere

Accra's December activities often mean spending long hours outdoors, moving between shopping centres, events, social gatherings and other engagements. Add the heat and crowded spaces, and the festive excitement can sometimes become tiring.

Going home offers an opportunity to enjoy a different environment. Depending on where you are travelling to, you may find quieter surroundings, more open spaces and cooler evenings that make it easier to relax.

Instead of constantly rushing from one activity to another, you can spend time outdoors, enjoy the atmosphere of your community and take a proper break from the city's demanding routine.

The weather may vary from one part of Ghana to another, but a change of environment can make a difference.

5. Catch up with childhood friends

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most exciting parts of returning home is reconnecting with people you grew up with. These are the friends who knew you before the job titles, relationships, responsibilities and adult pressures came along.

You may have gone separate ways after basic school or senior high school, but Christmas provides an opportunity to meet again, share stories and laugh about the memories you created together.

From visiting familiar spots to organising small get-togethers, catching up with old friends can make the festive season even more meaningful. You might even discover that some friendships have remained strong despite the years and distance.

6. Revisit familiar places and enjoy hometown traditions

Every hometown has something that makes it special. It could be a popular food joint, a football park, a market, a community centre or a particular street where you spent most of your childhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning home allows you to revisit these familiar places and appreciate how much they have changed over the years. You may find that some things look completely different, while others remain exactly as you remember them.

Christmas is also a good time to experience local traditions, attend community celebrations, participate in family activities and enjoy the cultural practices that make your hometown unique.

These experiences can reconnect you with your roots and remind you of where your story began.

7. Spend quality time with your parents and grandparents

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the years go by, it becomes increasingly important to make time for the people who raised us. Parents and grandparents may not always ask for visits, but having their children and grandchildren around can mean a great deal to them.

A Christmas visit gives you the chance to sit with them, listen to their stories, share a meal and create memories that will last long after the festive season.

You may be busy throughout the year, but a few days spent at home can make a difference. Sometimes, the most meaningful Christmas gift is simply showing up and spending time with the people who matter.

8. Support local businesses and your hometown community

Going home during Christmas can also benefit the people who live and work in your community. From local food vendors and market traders to tailors, hairdressers, transport operators and small business owners, many people rely on festive-season spending to support their livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buying from local shops, eating at neighbourhood restaurants and using community services can help circulate money within the local economy.

You can also support community activities, contribute to local initiatives or assist people who may need help during the season.

Your visit may be personal, but the money you spend and the support you offer can have a positive impact on the community.

ALSO READ: KiDi reveals why winning a Grammy no longer defines his idea of success

9. Create new memories through family gatherings and celebrations

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas is a season of gatherings, and going home gives you the opportunity to be part of the celebrations you may have missed while living elsewhere.

From family parties and church services to community events, outdoor activities and traditional celebrations, there is usually something happening during the festive period.

You get to take pictures, share meals, exchange gifts and participate in activities that bring everyone together. These moments may seem ordinary at the time, but they often become the memories you look back on years later.

You may even start new family traditions that everyone will look forward to in the years ahead.

10. Remember the importance of home and belonging

Beyond the food, celebrations, old friends and familiar surroundings, returning home offers something more meaningful: a sense of belonging.

Life in the city can be demanding. There are bills to pay, targets to meet, responsibilities to handle and expectations to fulfil. Sometimes, the pressure makes it easy to forget the people and places that helped shape who you are.

Going home allows you to pause, reflect and appreciate your journey. It reminds you that no matter how far you travel or how much you achieve, there is value in staying connected to your roots.

You do not need an elaborate holiday plan or an expensive celebration to enjoy Christmas. Sometimes, being surrounded by familiar faces, sharing a meal and hearing stories from people who know you best is enough.