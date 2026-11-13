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Empress Gifty advises married female gospel artistes to avoid using husbands’ names

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:50 - 13 November 2026
Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty
Gospel musician Empress Gifty has urged married female gospel artistes to build music brands around their own identities instead of incorporating their husbands’ names into their stage names.
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  • Empress Gifty has advised married female gospel artistes to establish independent stage names rather than build their music brands around their husbands' names.

  • Speaking on Joy Prime with Andy Dosty, she revealed that her upcoming book addresses challenges within the gospel music industry, including the importance of maintaining a separate professional identity.

  • She warned that using a husband's name as part of an artiste's brand could create difficulties following a separation, while an independent identity can remain intact regardless of marital changes.

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The singer believes that having an independent professional identity could help female musicians protect their brands, regardless of what happens in their marriages.

She shared the advice during an interview with Andy Dosty on Joy Prime, where she also disclosed that she is working on a book exploring various issues within the gospel music industry.

According to Empress Gifty, one of the chapters specifically addresses the importance of married female gospel ministers establishing stage identities that are separate from their spouses.

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She said;

I'm writing a book, and Chapter 8 of it contains a lot. If you're a gospel minister and you're coming into the industry, when you're married, look for your stage name. Bring out a name for yourself and use it. Don't use your husband's name

The musician explained that building a brand around a husband's name could create complications if the marriage breaks down, particularly when the artiste has to continue her career after a separation.

She argued that using an independent stage name allows a female artiste to maintain her professional identity without being defined by her marital relationship.

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She added;

Some gospel artistes attach their husbands' names to their stage names, and when they get separated, it becomes a challenge. But if you use your own name, no matter what happens, the brand is still there

Her comments have brought attention to the relationship between marriage and professional identity in the gospel music industry, particularly for female artistes navigating their careers while maintaining family lives.

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