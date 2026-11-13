Cedi weakens against dollar as Bank of Ghana unveils new heritage banknotes

The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar according to the Bank of Ghana's latest interbank rates. Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has launched the central bank's upgraded Heritage Series banknotes featuring enhanced security features.

The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar, while the pound sterling has declined and the euro has recorded mixed movements in the Bank of Ghana’s latest exchange rates for Friday, 13 November 2026.

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The Bank of Ghana’s daily interbank rates show the US dollar buying rate increased from GH¢11.6742 on Thursday, 12 November, to GH¢11.7041. The selling rate also rose from GH¢11.6858 to GH¢11.7159.

The pound sterling moved in the opposite direction, with its buying rate falling from GH¢15.5009 to GH¢15.4928. Its selling rate also declined from GH¢15.5176 to GH¢15.5094, indicating a slight strengthening of the cedi against the British currency.

The euro recorded mixed movements, with its buying rate falling marginally from GH¢12.9488 to GH¢12.9484, while its selling rate increased from GH¢12.9605 to GH¢12.9613.

Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

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The rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, 12 November, launched the Bank of Ghana’s upgraded Ghana Cedi Heritage Series banknotes at the central bank’s headquarters, Bank Square, in Accra.

The new series retains the eight existing denominations, from GH¢1 to GH¢200, but introduces redesigned notes featuring national heroes, historic landmarks, monuments and Adinkra symbols. The designs are intended to reflect Ghana’s history, cultural identity and national heritage.

The Bank of Ghana says the redesigned notes also incorporate enhanced security features to make counterfeiting more difficult and help the public identify genuine currency. They are made from reinforced cotton paper intended to improve durability and withstand frequent handling, while their smaller size is designed to make them easier to carry.

Ghana Cedi: A look at every currency design from independence to the heritage series

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The central bank has also introduced a Cedi App to help users familiarise themselves with the features of the new notes and support people with visual impairments in identifying them. A nationwide public education campaign, including communication in major local languages, is expected to help Ghanaians recognise and handle the new currency.