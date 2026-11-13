Gov’t to build 1,450MW thermal plant and 600MW solar facility by 2030

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced state plans to build a 1,450MW thermal plant in the Central Region and a 600MW solar facility with battery storage, aiming to complete both major energy projects by 2030.

The government has announced plans to begin construction of a 1,450-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant in the Central Region in December 2026, alongside a new 600MW solar power plant supported by a 2,000-megawatt-hour battery storage system.

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An image of a Thermal Plant

An image of a Solar Panel

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the projects when he presented the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 12.

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The thermal plant will be located at Kafodzidzi-Abrobeano and will be fully funded and owned by the state.

"Mr. Speaker, to ensure energy sovereignty, in December 2026 (this year), we will start the construction of a 1,450-megawatt thermal power plant at Kafodzidzi-Abrobeano in the Central Region," Dr Forson told Parliament.

The first 600MW of the thermal plant is expected to be ready by December 2028, with the remaining 850MW scheduled for completion by December 2030.

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The facility is expected to require about 150 million standard cubic feet of additional gas daily from the Sankofa and Jubilee fields.

The government will also construct a fully state-owned 600MW solar power plant with 2,000MWh of battery storage.

The battery system will store electricity generated during the day for use during peak demand periods, while helping to improve the stability of the national electricity grid.

Together, the thermal and solar plants are expected to provide electricity for households and businesses, including industries involved in bauxite and manganese processing, steel, cement and agro-processing.

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The projects form part of the government's plan to strengthen electricity supply and reduce the country's dependence on expensive emergency power arrangements.

The 2027 Budget also outlines plans to end the use of emergency power plants by 2030.