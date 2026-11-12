Kumasi Set for New National Theatre by 2030 in $1 Billion Cultural Push

Kumasi Set for New National Theatre by 2030 in $1 Billion Cultural Push

Government to complete new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030 - Ato Forson announces

The government has announced plans to complete a new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030, as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s tourism, culture and creative arts sectors and position the Ashanti Regional capital as a major destination for business and cultural events.

Government has announced plans to complete a new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030, providing a venue for cultural performances, conferences and creative industry activities.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed the plan during the presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement, as part of a proposed US$1 billion investment in tourism, culture and the creative arts.

The wider plan includes developing Kumasi as a major destination for business and cultural events, building hotels across five regions and establishing a Professional Convention Bureau in 2027 to attract international conferences.

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson made the announcement while presenting the 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The proposed facility is expected to serve as a major hub for cultural performances, conferences and creative industry activities, providing another significant venue for Ghana’s growing entertainment and events sector.

The announcement forms part of the government’s fifth development pillar, which focuses on tourism, culture and the creative arts. Under the pillar, the government plans to invest the cedi equivalent of US$1 billion to develop Ghana’s visitor economy, attract foreign exchange and create employment opportunities.

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Dr Forson said the government intends to build on Ghana’s cultural heritage and international reputation to attract visitors throughout the year, rather than relying heavily on seasonal events such as *December in GH*.

The 'Black Star Experience' will also operate throughout the year, supported by a national events calendar and competitive destination bidding aimed at spreading tourism activities across different regions.

The government’s plans also identify Kumasi as a complementary destination to Accra in its ambition to make Ghana a leading location for international conferences and business tourism in West Africa.

While Accra will remain the country’s principal international hub, Kumasi is expected to draw on its rich cultural heritage to host major business, cultural and other events.

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As part of the wider tourism infrastructure programme, the government intends to extend tax incentives to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to support the development of hotels across the country by 2030.

The proposed projects include five-star hotels in Accra and Kumasi, as well as affordable four-star hotels serving the Cape Coast and Elmina heritage corridor, the Volta Region and Northern Ghana.

SSNIT is also expected to build and operate an ultra-modern international convention centre at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra, which the government considers a landmark facility for attracting major international gatherings.

In 2027, the government will establish a Professional Convention Bureau to secure recurring African and international conferences for Ghana.

Beyond the new National Theatre, the government has outlined plans to restore Ghana’s forts and castles along the coast, with an emphasis on historical accuracy, conservation and improved visitor experiences.

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The proposed restoration programme will cover physical infrastructure, museums, archives, multilingual interpretation and training for conservators and tour guides. It will also seek to connect heritage sites to roads, hotels, public spaces, transport services and local businesses.

The government also intends to develop medical tourism through a Ghana Medical Tourism Hub, linking specialist hospitals, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation facilities, hotels, laboratories and pharmacies.

Targeted tax incentives, serviced land and supporting infrastructure are expected to facilitate the development of the medical tourism initiative.