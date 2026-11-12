KiDi reveals why winning a Grammy no longer defines his idea of success

Ghanaian musician KiDi has revealed that his priorities have shifted since he began his career, explaining that winning major international awards, including a Grammy, is no longer his ultimate ambition.

KiDi says winning prestigious awards, including a Grammy, is no longer his ultimate definition of success, although he once considered it his biggest career goal.

The musician now measures success by his family's wellbeing, personal happiness and the positive impact his music has on people's lives.

He maintains that awards are worth celebrating, but knowing his music is making a difference matters more than receiving industry recognition.

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The award-winning singer, known for hits such as 'Touch It' and 'Say Cheese' reflected on his changing perspective during an interview on TV3, where he discussed how his understanding of success has evolved with age and experience.

KiDi admitted that when he first ventured into the music industry, he viewed winning a Grammy as the biggest achievement an artiste could attain. However, his experiences over the years have taught him that recognition and trophies do not necessarily determine how successful a person is.

Instead, the musician now places greater value on the happiness of his family, personal fulfilment and the ability of his songs to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

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Explaining what success means to him today, he said:

I feel like success for me personally would be making sure everybody in my family is good, making sure I have joy in my heart, and my music is touching lives.

He further explained that although receiving awards remains a welcome achievement, he would not consider himself unsuccessful simply because he did not win particular accolades.

For KiDi, the real reward comes from knowing that his music has reached people, connected with listeners and achieved the purpose for which it was created.

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He concluded;

If it comes to the awards or not, it does not matter. At the end of the day, once the music is having the impact it's supposed to have, I think I will be able to lean back, let my hair down and say, 'Yes, I have been successful

His comments offer a glimpse into a more personal understanding of achievement, one that places family, happiness and artistic influence ahead of industry recognition.