Wiyaala urges Mahama, GES to address Funsi SHS students’ plight after protest

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has urged President John Dramani Mahama and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to intervene in the worsening conditions at Funsi Senior High School in the Upper West Region, following a visit that exposed the difficulties students face in accessing basic amenities.

Wiyaala has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Ghana Education Service to urgently improve conditions at Funsi Senior High School following a visit that exposed prolonged power outages, water shortages and overcrowded dormitories.

The musician defended students' demonstrations, saying they had repeatedly sought help from authorities. She highlighted reports of students waiting hours for water and some being forced to sleep outside because of overcrowding.

GES has assured students and the public that it will work with the school's management to address electricity and water supply challenges at the boys' dormitory.

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The singer's appeal comes amid concerns over prolonged electricity outages, inadequate water supply and overcrowded dormitories, which she believes are undermining students' comfort, safety and ability to concentrate on their education.

In a video shared on her Facebook page, Wiyaala highlighted the plight of students at the school's Boyle Dormitory, where she said electricity had been unavailable for between three and four years. She questioned how students were expected to cope with their daily routines when they were regularly left without power, particularly at night.

The water situation was equally troubling. During her visit, some students recounted the difficulties they encounter when trying to obtain water, with one reportedly waiting for approximately three hours before water became available. Others described spending considerable time in queues to access the limited supply.

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Expressing frustration over the prolonged challenges, Wiyaala said the students had repeatedly sought assistance from the appropriate authorities but had yet to receive the necessary intervention.

Ghanaian singer Wiyaala was left shocked after seeing the poor condition of the washroom used by female students at Funsi SHS after visiting the school following the students’ protest on Monday, November 9, 2026. https://t.co/sKynD4UG30 — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 11, 2026

She said;

Students have been without electricity for the past three to four years. In the next few hours, they will be plunged into total darkness. They have every right to demonstrate and appeal for help. Those of you saying they should be respectful and follow the appropriate channels should understand that they have done so many times

Beyond the lack of electricity and water, the musician also raised concerns about the conditions inside the boys' dormitory, particularly the number of students accommodated in the facility and its poor ventilation.

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One student reportedly explained that overcrowding sometimes forces some occupants to sleep outside, leaving them vulnerable to mosquito bites and potentially dangerous animals, including snakes and scorpions.

Wiyaala also defended the students' decision to protest, describing their demonstration as an attempt to draw attention to persistent problems rather than an act of disrespect towards school authorities. She maintained that the students had exhausted several avenues of seeking help and were simply demanding improvements to their living conditions.

Following her observations, the musician called on President Mahama, Funsi's Member of Parliament, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, and District Chief Executive Adamu Shaibu to intervene and help resolve the challenges.

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She also appealed to the Ghana Education Service to take urgent action, insisting that students deserve access to electricity, safe drinking water and decent accommodation as part of a conducive learning environment.

During the visit, personnel from the Funsi Fire Service reportedly arrived with water to assist the students. However, the water was said to have been sourced from a dam and was considered unsuitable for drinking.

The concerns raised by Wiyaala have since drawn renewed attention to the conditions at Funsi Senior High School, where students continue to grapple with difficulties accessing essential facilities.

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Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has assured students and the public that it will work with the school's management to address the electricity and water supply challenges at the boys' dormitory.