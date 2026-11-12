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2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana vs Somalia - Preview, head-to-head, lineups and prediction

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:21 - 12 November 2026
Black Stars
Black Stars
The Black Stars host Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium aiming for their first points in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Discover team news, head-to-head stats, predicted lineups, and score predictions for Kim Lars Björkegren's competitive debut.
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The Black Stars of Ghana will host Somalia in their third Group game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.

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Both teams head into the encounter without a point after losing their opening two matches, making this afternoon's fixture crucial to their hopes of keeping their qualification campaigns alive.

For Ghana, playing in front of their home supporters in Takoradi, another disappointing result is something the team will be desperate to avoid.

MUST READ: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line-up against Somalia

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The Black Stars have suffered defeats against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in their first two matches, leaving them at the bottom end of the group standings with zero points. Somalia are in a similar situation, having also lost both of their opening fixtures.

A victory over Somalia would therefore represent a major turning point for Ghana. Beyond securing their first three points, a win would restore confidence in the team, ease the pressure on newly appointed head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, and provide a much-needed boost ahead of Monday's return fixture.

For Björkegren, the encounter represents his first competitive test since taking charge of the Black Stars. The Swedish tactician has emphasized the importance of collecting all six available points from the two meetings with Somalia, although his immediate focus remains on securing victory in the first leg.

With qualification hopes already under pressure, Ghana will be expected to deliver a convincing performance on home soil.

Ghana vs Somalia Head-to-Head Record

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Black Stars
Black Stars

The meeting at the Essipong Sports Stadium will be the third time Ghana and Somalia have faced each other at the senior international level.

The two nations previously met during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Ghana recording convincing victories in both encounters.

The Black Stars secured a 2-0 win in their first meeting before producing an even more dominant performance to beat Somalia 5-0 in the return fixture.

Ghana has therefore won both previous meetings without suffering a defeat against the Somali side.

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The Black Stars will be hoping to maintain that impressive record and make it three consecutive victories when the two teams meet in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana vs Somalia Probable Lineups

Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Prince Adu Kwabena.

Somalia: Ali Mohammed; Abel Gigli, Ali Omar, Osman, Mohamed Omar; Abdi Sharif, Sakariya Hassan, Addo; Njei, Hassan.

Ghana vs Somalia Prediction

Black Stars

Ghana will enter the contest as favorites, particularly with home advantage and a stronger historical record against Somalia.

Despite their disappointing start to the qualifiers, the Black Stars have enough individual quality and attacking options to cause problems for the visitors.

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Somalia, meanwhile, will be determined to frustrate the hosts and avoid another heavy defeat.

However, considering Ghana's superior squad depth, previous results between the two sides and the importance of securing maximum points, the Black Stars are expected to come out on top.

Score Prediction: Ghana 4-0 Somalia.

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