NDC national executive elections: Full list of ballot positions for December 19 congress

The National Democratic Congress has finalized the ballot positions for aspirants contesting national executive roles ahead of its December 19, 2026 congress following a two-day vetting process in Accra.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the ballot positions of aspirants contesting various national executive positions ahead of its National Delegates Congress scheduled for December 19, 2026.

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The balloting exercise followed a two-day vetting process conducted by the party’s Congress Elections Committee at its national headquarters in Accra.

Aspirants who satisfied the requirements of the party’s electoral guidelines were cleared to contest, after which they participated in the process to determine their positions on the ballot paper.

Full list: NDC aspirants and their ballot positions for December 19 congress

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The party received 121 completed nominations from the 138 individuals who initially picked forms to contest the various positions. The races cover key national leadership offices, including National Chairman, National Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Communications Officer, National Youth Organiser and National Women’s Organiser, as well as their respective deputy positions and other national executive roles.

The National Chairman contest has attracted four aspirants: incumbent National Vice-Chairman Sofo Azorka, former Local Government Minister Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Armah Ashietey and former Odododiodio MP Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

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Alhaji Chief Sofo Azorka, a National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

For the other positions, the ballot notices provide the names of the qualified candidates and their assigned numbers, giving delegates an indication of how the aspirants will appear on the ballot papers during the elections.

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Three positions, namely General Secretary, National Organiser and National Communications Officer, have one aspirant each, subject to the completion of the vetting process. They are incumbent General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Joseph Yammin and Godwin Ako-Gunn, respectively.

The December 19 congress will bring together delegates to elect the party’s national officers for the next term. The outcome will determine the leadership team responsible for overseeing the NDC’s administration, organisation and political activities ahead of its future electoral engagements.

NDC aspirants and their ballot positions:

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