Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo pulls out of NDC Chairmanship race despite '16-region backing'

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has withdrawn from the NDC national chairmanship contest despite supporters across all 16 regions paying his fees, choosing instead to focus on his government advisory and COCOBOD roles.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has withdrawn from the NDC national chairmanship race despite support from all 16 regions.

He says his decision will allow him to focus on his roles as Political Advisor to the Vice President and COCOBOD Board Chairman.

He has reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC, citing 34 years of experience in party politics.

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The decision comes after supporters from all 16 regions reportedly purchased his nomination forms and paid the filing fees on his behalf to encourage him to enter the race.

In a statement issued on his behalf on Monday, November 9, by former Adentan MP and presidential staffer, Kojo Adu-Asare, Ofosu-Ampofo expressed appreciation to the supporters but said he had decided against proceeding with his candidacy after careful consideration.

Also Read: Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC aspirants to accept election results and unite

He described their gesture as a remarkable demonstration of confidence in his leadership and said he was “deeply touched by this remarkable expression of love, confidence and support from the rank and file of the party”.

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Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The former NDC chairman explained that his decision was taken in the interest of the party and his commitment to serving the country in other capacities.

He noted that President John Dramani Mahama had entrusted him with responsibilities as Political Advisor to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

According to the statement, his role at COCOBOD includes providing leadership oversight for the ongoing restructuring of Ghana's cocoa industry, while his advisory position supports the Office of the Vice President.

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Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo andVice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

“These responsibilities are significant to the successful implementation of the government's resetting agenda and the delivery of the promises made to the people of Ghana under the NDC mandate,” the statement said.

Despite withdrawing from the contest, Ofosu-Ampofo reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC, citing his 34 years of experience in party politics and governance.

He said he remained willing to make his experience and institutional knowledge available to the party whenever needed.

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He also congratulated newly elected constituency officers and urged party members and aspirants in the upcoming regional and national elections to maintain unity and mutual respect.

“The strength of the NDC lies in its collective experience, unity, institutional memory and shared commitment to its ideals,” the statement added.