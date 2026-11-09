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Ghana cedi strengthens against US dollar, pound, and euro: Latest BoG rates

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 09:34 - 09 November 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has registered notable gains against the US dollar, British pound, and euro according to the latest Bank of Ghana interbank figures, with the pound recording the largest decline in exchange rates.
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  • The dollar's buying and selling rates fell by GH¢0.0200 each.

  • The pound recorded the largest decline, with its buying rate dropping to GH¢15.5421.

  • The euro's buying rate fell to GH¢12.9701, while its selling rate declined to GH¢12.9819.

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The central bank's figures show that the dollar's buying rate declined from GH¢11.6542 on Friday, November 6, to GH¢11.6342, while the selling rate fell from GH¢11.6658 to GH¢11.6458.

Both rates recorded a reduction of GH¢0.0200, indicating a slight strengthening of the cedi against the US currency.

Also Read: Ghana cedi under pressure: Latest BoG exchange rates for November 3

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates
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The pound recorded a more noticeable decline in its rates. Its buying rate dropped from GH¢15.7005 to GH¢15.5421, representing a decrease of GH¢0.1584.

The selling rate also fell from GH¢15.7174 to GH¢15.5588, a reduction of GH¢0.1586.

Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates

The euro followed a similar trend, with its buying rate moving down from GH¢13.0870 to GH¢12.9701, a decrease of GH¢0.1169.

Also Read: BoG warns against taping, gluing and stapling cedi notes

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Its selling rate also declined from GH¢13.1000 to GH¢12.9819, representing a reduction of GH¢0.1181.

The latest rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, November 6.

The figures indicate that the cedi made gains across all three major currencies compared with the previous published rates. The pound recorded the largest decline in both buying and selling rates, followed by the euro, while the dollar registered a smaller movement.

Also Read: Ghana Cedi: 8 illegal currency practices that could land you in jail

The Bank of Ghana's daily rates provide a reference for foreign exchange transactions, although actual rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux may differ.

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Latest BoG exchange rates:

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