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Ghana cedi under pressure: Latest BoG exchange rates for November 3

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 09:18 - 03 November 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar, euro, and British pound according to the Bank of Ghana's latest reference rates. The dollar's buying rate rose to GH"11.6542, while the euro recorded the largest buying rate increase of GH"0.0973.
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  • The cedi weakened against the dollar, pound and euro compared with the previous published rates.

  • The euro recorded the largest increase in its buying rate, rising by GH¢0.0973.

  • The dollar’s buying and selling rates each increased by GH¢0.0400.

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The central bank’s daily exchange rates show that the dollar’s buying rate increased from GH¢11.6142 on Monday, November 2, to GH¢11.6542, while its selling rate rose from GH¢11.6258 to GH¢11.6658.

Both rates recorded an increase of GH¢0.0400, indicating that more cedis are required to buy or sell the dollar at the latest reference rates.

Also Read: Ghana cedi rises against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo
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The pound sterling also recorded an increase. Its buying rate moved from GH¢15.5549 to GH¢15.6364, representing a rise of GH¢0.0815. The selling rate climbed from GH¢15.5704 to GH¢15.6520, an increase of GH¢0.0816.

The euro recorded similar upward movement, with its buying rate rising from GH¢12.9559 to GH¢13.0532. This represents an increase of GH¢0.0973. Its selling rate moved from GH¢12.9678 to GH¢13.0641, up GH¢0.0963.

Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for October 30

Euro

Among the three major currencies, the euro recorded the largest increase in its buying rate, while the pound posted the highest increase in its selling rate.

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The latest figures suggest that the cedi has come under pressure against the three currencies compared with the previous published rates. A sustained depreciation could raise the cost of imported goods and services, increase expenses for businesses that rely on foreign currency and add to inflationary pressures.

Also Read: Ghana cedi gains vs dollar, pound & euro: Latest BoG exchange rates

However, the effect on consumers and businesses will depend on how exchange rates evolve and how changes in the reference rates are reflected in transactions.

The Bank of Ghana said the rates represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Monday, November 2.

The central bank’s reference rates may differ from the rates offered by individual commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaux.

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Latest BoG Exchange Rates for November 3:

Latest BoG Exchange Rates for November 3
Latest BoG Exchange Rates for November 3
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