Ghana cedi under pressure: Latest BoG exchange rates for November 3

The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar, euro, and British pound according to the Bank of Ghana's latest reference rates. The dollar's buying rate rose to GH"11.6542, while the euro recorded the largest buying rate increase of GH"0.0973.

The cedi weakened against the dollar, pound and euro compared with the previous published rates.

The euro recorded the largest increase in its buying rate, rising by GH¢0.0973.

The dollar’s buying and selling rates each increased by GH¢0.0400.

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The central bank’s daily exchange rates show that the dollar’s buying rate increased from GH¢11.6142 on Monday, November 2, to GH¢11.6542, while its selling rate rose from GH¢11.6258 to GH¢11.6658.

Both rates recorded an increase of GH¢0.0400, indicating that more cedis are required to buy or sell the dollar at the latest reference rates.

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The pound sterling also recorded an increase. Its buying rate moved from GH¢15.5549 to GH¢15.6364, representing a rise of GH¢0.0815. The selling rate climbed from GH¢15.5704 to GH¢15.6520, an increase of GH¢0.0816.

The euro recorded similar upward movement, with its buying rate rising from GH¢12.9559 to GH¢13.0532. This represents an increase of GH¢0.0973. Its selling rate moved from GH¢12.9678 to GH¢13.0641, up GH¢0.0963.

Euro

Among the three major currencies, the euro recorded the largest increase in its buying rate, while the pound posted the highest increase in its selling rate.

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The latest figures suggest that the cedi has come under pressure against the three currencies compared with the previous published rates. A sustained depreciation could raise the cost of imported goods and services, increase expenses for businesses that rely on foreign currency and add to inflationary pressures.

However, the effect on consumers and businesses will depend on how exchange rates evolve and how changes in the reference rates are reflected in transactions.

The Bank of Ghana said the rates represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Monday, November 2.

The central bank’s reference rates may differ from the rates offered by individual commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaux.

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Latest BoG Exchange Rates for November 3: