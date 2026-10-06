Ghana Cedi: 8 illegal currency practices that could land you in jail

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reminded the public that several common ways of handling Ghanaian currency constitute offences under the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

The Bank of Ghana has warned that several common ways of handling cedi notes and coins are illegal under the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), including spraying money, stepping on notes and damaging currency.

The central bank has also prohibited writing on, cutting, crumpling, staining or otherwise defacing banknotes, as well as altering, colouring, filing or damaging coins.

The BoG further cautioned against using images of Ghanaian currency without permission and possessing coin filings or scrapings, stressing that the popularity of these practices does not make them lawful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The central bank has particularly raised concerns about practices at social events, including the spraying of cedi notes, using currency as decorations and stepping on money during celebrations.

Although such practices have become common at weddings, birthdays, graduations and other social gatherings, the BoG says the widespread nature of these activities does not make them lawful.

The central bank maintains that Ghanaian banknotes and coins are issued primarily as legal tender and should not be deliberately tampered with, damaged or used in ways that compromise their condition or integrity.

READ MORE: 5 African artists with the biggest fanbases

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.Spraying or throwing cedi notes

Spraying money at events, sometimes referred to as “showering” or “throwing” money, is among the practices the BoG has identified as unlawful.

According to the central bank, such conduct may amount to tampering, alteration, defacement or improper use of currency under Act 242.

The BoG has also taken enforcement action over the practice, including arrests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2.Stepping on or scattering money

The public is also cautioned against deliberately spreading currency notes on the floor or stepping and dancing on them during social gatherings.

Such treatment of banknotes is considered improper handling of the national currency and falls within the prohibited practices outlined by the central bank.

READ MORE: LilWin reveals sleepless nights over payments to Nigerian actors

3.Damaging banknotes and coins

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BoG has warned against physically damaging currency in any form.

This includes tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, defacing, melting or otherwise mutilating banknotes and coins.

The central bank has stressed that members of the public should avoid any action that affects the condition, appearance or usability of Ghana's currency.

4. Writing on cedi notes

Writing on banknotes, cutting them, altering them or otherwise defacing them is also prohibited under the provisions covering offences relating to notes and coins in Act 242.

Members of the public are therefore expected to keep banknotes free from markings or alterations that could affect their appearance or integrity.

READ MORE: Ivorian socialite Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies after BBL surgery in Nigeria

5.Using images of cedi notes without permission

The BoG has also cautioned against using images or representations of Ghanaian banknotes and coins without obtaining the necessary permission from the central bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone seeking to reproduce or use the designs of the country's currency is expected to comply with the applicable requirements.

6. Unlawful buying and selling of coins

The law also prohibits buying or selling, or attempting to buy or sell, a coin for an amount greater than its face value.

The BoG has included this practice among the activities that could result in legal consequences under the Currency Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Practices that compromise the integrity of currency

Beyond the specific examples listed above, the central bank has warned against unconventional uses of banknotes and coins that could affect their quality, integrity, functionality or public image.

The BoG says such activities may also fall within the scope of unlawful currency handling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8.Coin filings are also prohibited

Act 242 further addresses activities that could reduce the value or integrity of Ghana's coins.

The prohibited practices include gilding, silvering or colouring coins, as well as filing, cutting or otherwise altering their appearance, weight or value.

The law also prohibits possessing filings, scrapings or pieces obtained from tampering with coins.