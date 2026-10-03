Ghanaian actors are not serious - Lil Win explains why he snubbed Ghanaian actors for Nigerians

Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has explained why he prefers Nigerian actors for his latest movie, saying some respond faster and take their professional commitments more seriously.

LilWin says some Nigerian actors respond faster to scripts and work opportunities than some Ghanaian actors he has approached.

Nollywood stars including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko have arrived in Ghana for A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu).

The movie is LilWin's second international project, following A Country Called Ghana, which also featured Nigerian actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has explained why he is relying heavily on Nigerian actors for his latest movie project, saying he finds them more responsive and business-minded when working on film productions.

READ ALSO: LilWin reveals sleepless nights over payments to Nigerian actors

Speaking to bloggers in Ghana after several Nollywood stars arrived in the country to begin work on his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu), Lil Win said Nigerian actors usually respond quickly after receiving his scripts, while he claims some Ghanaian actors can take much longer to respond or may not answer his calls.

Original Mama G, Patience Ozokwor, has arrived in Ghana!



The Nollywood icon touched down at the Accra International Airport to a packed welcome from bloggers and media personalities as she joins Lil Win for his latest movie.#PulseEntertainment pic.twitter.com/EJ2IFBiccw — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) October 1, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nigerian actors take one day to read my script and sign contracts, but Ghanaian actors don't even answer simple calls,” Lil Win said.

LilWin also said he does not want to beg actors to work on his projects. According to the report, he believes the Nigerian stars also bring a wider fan base that could help his international movie projects reach more viewers.

His comments come as preparations begin for A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu), which is being produced under his banner.

READ ALSO: Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach over alleged domestic violence incident

Nollywood stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko arrived in Ghana on September 30 to join the production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project is also a follow-up to LilWin's 2024 film A Country Called Ghana, which also featured Nigerian stars including Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum.

LilWin added that his decision to bring Nigerian actors was intended to bring fresh energy to Ghana's movie industry and help expose local productions to a wider audience.

His comments have sparked social media reactions as well about professionalism, communication and work discipline in Ghana's movie industry and the fall out of the industry as well.

Advertisement