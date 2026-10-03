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Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:08 - 03 October 2026
Stephen Appiah, Fred Pappoe, Anthony Baffoe and Faisal Chibsah
Stephen Appiah, Fred Pappoe, Anthony Baffoe and Faisal Chibsah
Ghana has formed a five-member committee to find the next Black Stars coach after Carlos Queiroz left the role, with a recommendation due by October 9.
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  • Ghana has formed a five-member committee to select the next Black Stars coach, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe.

  • The committee must submit its report by Friday, October 9, 2026.

  • The search follows Carlos Queiroz's departure after Ghana lost their first two 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

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Ghana has begun the process of finding a new head coach for the Black Stars, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation setting up a five-member committee to assess and recommend candidates.

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The readjustment comes days after Carlos Queiroz and the GFA mutually agreed to end his contract following Ghana’s poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké before suffering a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, in a post on X, said the committee has been tasked with leading the process and is expected to submit its report by Friday, October 9, 2026.

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The committee will be chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe and includes former Ghana internationals Anthony Baffoe and Stephen Appiah, lawyer and football administrator Agbesi Dzakpasu, and high-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah. 

Former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
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Committee

Name

Position

Fred Pappoe

Chairman

Anthony Baffoe

Member

Stephen Appiah

Member

Faisal Chibsah

Member

Agbesi Dzakpasu, Esq

Member

Stephen Appiah, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Stephen Appiah, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Anthony Baffoe, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Anthony Baffoe, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Faisal Chibsah, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
Faisal Chibsah, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach
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READ ALSO: Government cannot dissolve GFA – Sports Minister Kofi Adams tells Ghanaians

“The committee will assess and recommend the next Black Stars coach, with its report due by Friday, 9 October 2026,” Kofi Adams wrote on X.

The main objective of the committee will be finding a coach capable of leading the Black Stars into their upcoming assignments.

The Black Stars will play Somalia on November 11 and 15 in their next 2027 AFCON qualifier giving the new coach limited time to prepare the team once an appointment is made.

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Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach