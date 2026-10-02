Freezy Macbones defeats Nigerian rival to win WBO African Light Heavyweight title

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has defeated Nigeria’s Godday Appah by majority decision in Lagos to become the new WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion.

Freezy Macbones has defeated Nigeria’s Godday Appah by majority decision to win the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title.

The Ghanaian boxer claimed the belt on October 1 in Lagos during the Chaos in the Ring event.

The victory marks a major comeback for Macbones after he lost the WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title to Jonathan Tetteh in December 2025.

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Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has won the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title after defeating Nigeria’s Godday Appah in Lagos.

Macbones secured the title on Thursday, October 1, 2026, winning the contest by majority decision at the Balmoral in Lagos.

The fight was the headline professional bout which was held as part of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations. The result ended Appah’s reign as champion and handed Macbones a major continental title.

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The bout had generated significant interest before fight night. In some widely circulated videos on social media, both boxers were involved in a tense build-up at the official press conference where the face-off between Appah and Macbones became heated, with security stepping in to separate them.

Ghana’s Freezy Macbones faces off with Nigerian WBO Africa cruiserweight champion Godday "Zodsolo" Appah in a fiery encounter ahead of their October 1st "Chaos in the Ring" bout.



[🎥: Balmoral Promotions] pic.twitter.com/UehyWVrU6t — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 10, 2026

The 37-year-old only began boxing professionally at the age of 27 and has since made headlines. Macbones also suffered a setback in December 2025 when Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh defeated him by unanimous decision to win the WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Macbones suffered a setback in December 2025 when Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh defeated him by unanimous decision to win the WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title at the University of Ghana Stadium.

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His latest victory therefore gives him another major continental title and marks a return to the top of the African light-heavyweight scene.

“I cannot believe what I have done here,” He said after the fight.

Reports indicate that on the night of his victory over Appah, another Nigerian boxer challenged him to a fight and he accepted with the bout proposed to take place in December.