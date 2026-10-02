SWAG calls for major reforms after Black Stars suffer back-to-back AFCON defeats

SWAG has called for major reforms in Ghana football after the Black Stars suffered consecutive defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called for major reforms in the management of Ghana football following the Black Stars’ disappointing start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

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SWAG expressed concern over what it described as the continued decline of the Black Stars and Ghana football more broadly after consecutive defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Ghana opened their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké before suffering a damaging 4-2 home loss to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The results have left the Black Stars without a point from their opening two matches and at the bottom of Group C.

In a statement, SWAG said the recent performances of Ghana’s national teams, particularly the senior side, were a source of serious concern.

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“Football is the heartbeat of our nation, a unifying force and a source of national pride. Yet recent performances across our national teams, especially the Black Stars, have been dismal, uninspiring, and unacceptable.”

The association also pointed to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, which ended a two-decade run of successive appearances at the continental tournament.

According to SWAG, the latest setbacks are not isolated incidents but evidence of deeper structural problems within Ghana football that require fundamental reforms.

“Our junior national teams are stagnating, and the gap between our national teams and the supporters who love them keeps growing. These are not isolated failures. They point to deep, systemic problems that require fundamental reform, not cosmetic fixes.”

SWAG questions repeated coaching changes

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SWAG also questioned the continued reliance on changing coaches as a solution to the Black Stars’ struggles.

The association noted that Carlos Queiroz’s potential departure would represent the latest in a series of coaching changes since 2019.

It argued that changing coaches alone would not address what it considers to be deeper administrative and structural challenges within Ghana football.

“The departure of Carlos Queiroz, the latest of seven coaching changes since 2019, must not be treated as the solution. The constant through all these changes has been the administration that appointed them.”

SWAG further argued that Ghana could no longer depend solely on the country’s pool of talented players to restore the Black Stars to their former status.

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“The respect Ghana once commanded across Africa and the world is fading. We cannot keep hoping that raw talent alone, or repeated changes of coach, will restore our fortunes in a modern game driven by science, strategy, and strong structures.”

Key reforms proposed by SWAG

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana has outlined several measures it believes could help address the challenges confronting the national teams.

SWAG is calling for:

A comprehensive review of national team management, with clear accountability at every level of the Ghana Football Association.

A transparent and merit-based appointment process for the next Black Stars coach and technical team, based on competence and proven track record.

A revitalized domestic league capable of developing homegrown talent and creating a clear pathway from youth football to the senior national team.

The association believes Ghana football has reached a critical point where long-term structural reforms are needed instead of temporary solutions.

“Ghana has reached a crossroads where sentiment must give way to competence. The current approach to managing our national teams is outdated and unscientific.”

SWAG has consequently urged the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to take decisive steps to reverse what it describes as the decline of the national teams.

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The association has also called on the government to strengthen its oversight of the national teams, particularly because of the public funding involved.