Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach over alleged domestic violence incident

American rapper and music executive Rick Ross has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, in connection with a domestic violence case.

Rick Ross has been arrested in Miami Beach and faces charges of battery by strangulation and misdemeanour battery in a domestic violence case.

The rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, has pleaded not guilty and was released on a combined US$6,000 bond.

Ross’ arrest follows allegations from his former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. He is due to appear in court on October 22, 2026, and the allegations have not been proven.

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The rapper, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after an ex-girlfriend reported an alleged incident to police.

According to Miami-Dade County records and multiple reports, Ross faces one 'felony charge of battery by strangulation' and one 'misdemeanour battery charge, both connected to domestic violence. He was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has a combined bond of US$6,000, US$5,000 for the felony charge and US$1,000 for the misdemeanour charge.

Ross has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His legal team has argued that he was wrongly accused and urged the public not to draw conclusions before the case is heard in court.

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The arrest follows allegations made publicly by Ross' former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. In September, Kendrick accused the rapper of physically abusing her during their relationship and shared photographs of an injury to her lip on Instagram. However, it has not been independently established that her public allegations are the same incident underlying the current charges.

The reported incident leading to the case is alleged to have occurred in August. Authorities have not released all details of the case, and the legal proceedings are ongoing.

Ross is scheduled to appear for arraignment on October 22, 2026.

The 50-year-old rapper has built a major career in hip-hop, with multiple commercially successful albums and his Maybach Music Group record label. His latest album, Set In Stone, was released in July 2026.

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