Rick Ross’ former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, has accused the rapper of physically assaulting her, claiming she was treated like a “punching bag” during their relationship.

Jazzma Kendrick has accused her former partner, Rick Ross, of physical assault, claiming he injured her lip during an alleged incident.

Kendrick shared images of the injury on Instagram and said the alleged incident happened about a month ago, adding that she is now focused on healing.

Rick Ross has not publicly addressed the allegations, while the former couple’s relationship history includes a breakup, reconciliation and subsequent split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kendrick, 39, made the allegations on Instagram over the weekend while responding to a message from a follower who commented on her appearance.

The follower wrote,

I’m seeing what Rick is seeing, you’re so gorgeous,” to which Kendrick replied, “He saw a punching bag.

She later shared a close-up photograph of herself, claiming it was taken on the day she allegedly sustained an injury to her lip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

She wrote alongside the image;

The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left,

In another post, Kendrick appeared to pull back her upper lip to show what looked like a bloody injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She went on to speak about what she described as physical abuse, warning women against remaining in relationships where they experience violence.

She alleged;

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will

Kendrick also encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to prioritise their safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said;

It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave

After her allegations attracted public attention, Kendrick returned to Instagram Stories to thank people who had contacted her.

She claimed the alleged incident occurred “about a month ago” and said she had since begun the process of “healing”.

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, has not publicly responded to Kendrick’s allegations.

The 50-year-old rapper has, however, continued to share updates from his personal life on social media, including footage from a Miami Dolphins home game and videos of himself relaxing by a swimming pool.

On Monday, Ross posted clips showing parts of his home on Florida’s Star Island, including the dock, swimming pool and living room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Requests for comment from Ross’ representative had not received a response at the time of reporting.

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

Ross and Kendrick made their relationship public in August 2025.

The following month, Kendrick announced on Instagram that they had ended their relationship. However, the pair later rekindled their romance and appeared together publicly in June 2026, making their red-carpet debut at the 2026 BET Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains unclear when they separated again.