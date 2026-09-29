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Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:26 - 29 September 2026
Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her
Rick Ross’ former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, has accused the rapper of physically assaulting her, claiming she was treated like a “punching bag” during their relationship.
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  • Jazzma Kendrick has accused her former partner, Rick Ross, of physical assault, claiming he injured her lip during an alleged incident.

  • Kendrick shared images of the injury on Instagram and said the alleged incident happened about a month ago, adding that she is now focused on healing.

  • Rick Ross has not publicly addressed the allegations, while the former couple’s relationship history includes a breakup, reconciliation and subsequent split.

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Kendrick, 39, made the allegations on Instagram over the weekend while responding to a message from a follower who commented on her appearance.

The follower wrote,

I’m seeing what Rick is seeing, you’re so gorgeous,” to which Kendrick replied, “He saw a punching bag.

She later shared a close-up photograph of herself, claiming it was taken on the day she allegedly sustained an injury to her lip.

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Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

She wrote alongside the image;

The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left,

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In another post, Kendrick appeared to pull back her upper lip to show what looked like a bloody injury.

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She went on to speak about what she described as physical abuse, warning women against remaining in relationships where they experience violence.

She alleged;

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will

Kendrick also encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to prioritise their safety.

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She said;

It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave

After her allegations attracted public attention, Kendrick returned to Instagram Stories to thank people who had contacted her.

She claimed the alleged incident occurred “about a month ago” and said she had since begun the process of “healing”.

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

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Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, has not publicly responded to Kendrick’s allegations.

The 50-year-old rapper has, however, continued to share updates from his personal life on social media, including footage from a Miami Dolphins home game and videos of himself relaxing by a swimming pool.

On Monday, Ross posted clips showing parts of his home on Florida’s Star Island, including the dock, swimming pool and living room.

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Requests for comment from Ross’ representative had not received a response at the time of reporting.

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her

Ross and Kendrick made their relationship public in August 2025.

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The following month, Kendrick announced on Instagram that they had ended their relationship. However, the pair later rekindled their romance and appeared together publicly in June 2026, making their red-carpet debut at the 2026 BET Awards.

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It remains unclear when they separated again.

Ross, known for hits including Hustlin’ and Aston Martin Music, has five children: daughters Toie and Berkeley and sons William, Billion and Bliss, with three different women.

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