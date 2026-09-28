‘Our children deserve a private relationship’ – Edith Ward responds to Reggie Zippy’s claims about access to their children

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy’s former wife, Edith Ward, has publicly responded to his recent comments concerning their three children, accusing him of creating a misleading impression about his relationship with them.

Edith Ward has responded to her ex-husband Reggie Zippy’s comments about their children, accusing him of creating a misleading public narrative about his access to them.

Ward said there is no court order preventing Reggie Zippy from seeing the children and claimed he has their contact details, including their son Nolan’s unchanged phone number.

She urged the musician to prioritise a private and consistent relationship with their children, rather than publicly discussing how much he misses them.

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Ward addressed the issue in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 27, 2026, a day after their son Nolan celebrated his birthday.

The former couple, who were married for 15 years, finalised their divorce on August 11, 2023. They share three children and have since been involved in a public disagreement over claims surrounding Reggie Zippy’s access to them.

Reggie Zippy, whose real name is Reginald Ainooson, has previously alleged that Ward prevented him from seeing their children. Ward has denied those claims.

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The pair briefly reunited publicly in November 2024 to celebrate their daughter Princess Dior’s 10th birthday, sparking speculation that they may have put their differences aside. However, their disagreements have continued.

In her latest post, Ward said Reggie Zippy had previously acknowledged that he had the children’s contact details and maintained that Nolan’s phone number had not changed.

She also disputed any suggestion that a court order had prevented the musician from seeing his children.

According to Ward, there has never been a custody battle that resulted in Reggie Zippy being deprived of access to the children.

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She further claimed that during their last conversation in early 2025, she encouraged him to maintain a relationship with the children and made it clear that her presence was not necessary for him to spend time with them.

Ward suggested that rather than publicly expressing how much he misses the children, he could contact them directly and work towards establishing a consistent relationship with them.

She wrote;

Our children deserve a private relationship with both parents, not a public false narrative

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Her comments come amid renewed public attention on the former couple’s long-running disagreements over parenting and access to their children.