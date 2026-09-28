43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video)
43 Ghanaian nurses have departed for Jamaica under a new bilateral agreement.
The nurses will support hospitals across Jamaica in specialised areas.
About 400 Ghanaian nurses are expected to be deployed under the agreement.
A video shared by Ghana’s Ministry of Health on Facebook showed the nurses preparing for their departure as they began their journey to Jamaica.
Speaking for the Chief of Staff and President at Accra International Airport on September 26, Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives Rashid Pelpuo urged the nurses to be good ambassadors of Ghana. “In leaving Ghana, you carry its image, culture, and sense of commitment,” he said. “We urge you to give your best. Make sure you leave a mark that will inspire praise for Ghana.”
The nurses are expected to take up positions in public hospitals across the country as part of an agreement that will see about 400 Ghanaian nurses deployed to Jamaica.
Nurses to support Jamaica’s healthcare system
According to Jamaica’s Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, the 43 nurses specialise in critical care, paediatrics, operating theatre, nursing and midwifery, emergency care, oncology, and mental health and psychiatry.
They will be assigned to health facilities across Jamaica, with most expected to work under the Western Regional Health Authority and South East Regional Health Authority.
The remaining nurses will serve in Jamaica’s other health regions and at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
Also Read: Saint Kitts and Nevis opens recruitment for Ghanaian professional nurses: A step-by-Step guide on how to apply
Ghana-Jamaica agreement
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the broader arrangement in May 2026 following the revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Ghana and Jamaica after a 21-year break.
One of the key outcomes was an agreement allowing Ghanaian nurses to work in Jamaica to support the country’s healthcare sector.
The departure of the 43 nurses marks the first phase of the planned deployment of about 400 Ghanaian nurses under the new arrangement.
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