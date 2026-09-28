43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video). Image via radiogoldlive

43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video). Image via radiogoldlive

43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video)

The first batch of 43 Ghanaian nurses has departed for Jamaica under a new bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the Caribbean country.

43 Ghanaian nurses have departed for Jamaica under a new bilateral agreement.

The nurses will support hospitals across Jamaica in specialised areas.

About 400 Ghanaian nurses are expected to be deployed under the agreement.

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A video shared by Ghana’s Ministry of Health on Facebook showed the nurses preparing for their departure as they began their journey to Jamaica.

Speaking for the Chief of Staff and President at Accra International Airport on September 26, Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives Rashid Pelpuo urged the nurses to be good ambassadors of Ghana. “In leaving Ghana, you carry its image, culture, and sense of commitment,” he said. “We urge you to give your best. Make sure you leave a mark that will inspire praise for Ghana.”

The nurses are expected to take up positions in public hospitals across the country as part of an agreement that will see about 400 Ghanaian nurses deployed to Jamaica.

Also Read: Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus

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Nurses to support Jamaica’s healthcare system

Jamaica’s Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton

According to Jamaica’s Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, the 43 nurses specialise in critical care, paediatrics, operating theatre, nursing and midwifery, emergency care, oncology, and mental health and psychiatry.

They will be assigned to health facilities across Jamaica, with most expected to work under the Western Regional Health Authority and South East Regional Health Authority.

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The remaining nurses will serve in Jamaica’s other health regions and at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Ghana-Jamaica agreement

Ablakwa announces major deal to send Ghanaian nurses to Jamaica

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the broader arrangement in May 2026 following the revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Ghana and Jamaica after a 21-year break.

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One of the key outcomes was an agreement allowing Ghanaian nurses to work in Jamaica to support the country’s healthcare sector.

Also Read: Government in talks with 13 countries to employ unplaced Ghanaian nurses