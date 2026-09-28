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Burnt body, phone sold for GH¢100 and 3 suspects arrested: Police detail how Terry was allegedly killed

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:04 - 28 September 2026
Burnt body, phone sold for GH¢100 and 3 suspects arrested: Police detail how Terry was allegedly killed
The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere, who was reported missing on September 22, 2026.
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  • Three suspects arrested over Nana Yaw Kyere’s alleged murder.

  • Police say his body was dumped and burnt at Community 18.

  • His iPhone 12 was allegedly sold for GH¢100.

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The suspects, identified as Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai, were arrested following investigations by the Police Missing Persons Unit.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations have revealed how the victim was allegedly lured to a residence in Teshie Agbleza, attacked and later killed before his body was transported and set ablaze.

Also Read: Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of boxing champion Zolani Tete

How Nana Yaw Kyere a.k.a Terry or Dinero was allegedly killed

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Nana Yaw Kyere a.k.a Terry or Dinero
Nana Yaw Kyere a.k.a Terry or Dinero

The Police said Nana Yaw Kyere left his residence at Kokomlemle in Accra on September 19 in his Honda Civic vehicle but did not return.

Investigations subsequently revealed that Sarah Osei Adams allegedly lured him to the residence of Philip Tefe at Teshie Agbleza.

The Police said both suspects later confessed to their involvement.

According to the Police, Philip Tefe allegedly attacked Nana Yaw Kyere during a confrontation and hit him with a metallic object, causing him to sustain injuries.

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Also Read: Police custody assault: IGP ordered to investigate and deal with officers, civilians involved

The victim was then moved to another room, where he was left unattended and later died.

The Police said the body was transported in a Kia Morning vehicle on September 20 to a location near the motorway, where it was dumped in a bush and set ablaze.

The partially burnt body was discovered at Community 18 on September 21.

Nana Yaw Kyere's biological mother and an uncle later identified the body at the Police Hospital morgue on September 24.

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Also Read: Police arrest Imam and pastor for inciting religious violence in separate viral videos

Phone allegedly sold for GH¢100

The buyer, identified as Sunday Omeje, has been cautioned and detained for allegedly dishonestly receiving the phone.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Josiah Obodai, who is being investigated over the alleged disposal of the body.

The Police have also impounded his father's Kia Morning vehicle, which investigators believe was used to transport the victim's body.

Also Read: EOCO confirms attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP, says he ignored two invitations

Three suspects in Police custody

Philip Tefe
Philip Tefe

The Police said the three suspects are currently in custody and will be put before the court as investigations continue.

Investigators are also working to identify and arrest other persons who may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping and murder.

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Also Read: Attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP: What the law says about arresting a sitting MP in Ghana

The Police said the arrests followed investigations by the Missing Persons Unit into the disappearance of Nana Yaw Kyere.

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