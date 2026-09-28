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5 ways to keep your long-distance relationship strong

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:46 - 28 September 2026
How to survive long-distance relationship [MadamMoney]
5 ways to keep your long-distance relationship strong[MadamMoney]
Discover 5 practical ways to keep your long-distance relationship strong despite the miles.
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  • Communicate consistently and openly to maintain emotional connection. Build trust and make

  • intentional time for each other despite the distance.

  • Plan future visits while maintaining your individual lives, goals and friendships.

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Being in love is not always about being physically close. For couples in long-distance relationships, miles apart can sometimes make maintaining intimacy, trust and connection more challenging.

Whether the distance is because of work, school, family responsibilities or other circumstances, being apart does not necessarily mean a relationship has to become distant emotionally.

With intentional effort from both partners, couples can continue to build a strong connection even when they cannot see each other regularly.

READ ALSO: Why do some people talk in their sleep? Here’s what experts say

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Here are five ways to keep your long-distance relationship strong.

1. Communicate consistently

Communicate consistently [Credit Sohbethattixx]
Communicate consistently [Credit Sohbethattixx]

Communication is one of the most important parts of any relationship, especially when you cannot regularly spend time together physically.

Make time to check in with each other, talk about your day and discuss how you are feeling. It does not always have to be a long conversation. Even a simple message or short call can help your partner feel connected to you.

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However, communication should not become an obligation. Find a routine that works for both of you without making either person feel pressured to be constantly available. When you love somebody, you would want to talk to them all day.

READ ALSO: 7 situational-awareness tips every parent should know when out with children

2. Build trust

How do you maintain a long-distance relationship? [Pinterest]
How do you maintain a long-distance relationship? [Pinterest]

Distance can sometimes create room for insecurity, especially when partners do not know what the other person is doing every day.

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Building trust requires honesty, consistency and openness. Talk about your expectations and be willing to address concerns instead of allowing them to grow into unnecessary suspicion.

Trust also means respecting each other's personal space while remaining committed to the relationship.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons some husbands don’t like their wives being too friendly with other men

3. Make time for each other

Make time for each other
Make time for each other

Being busy should not mean the relationship is always placed on the back burner.

Set aside time to connect intentionally. You can have a video-call date, watch the same movie, play an online game or simply talk about your interests.

These activities can help create shared experiences even when you are physically apart.

READ ALSO: 5 habits men love but are sometimes too shy to ask their wives

4. Have something to look forward to

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Long distance relationship
Long distance relationship

When possible, plan when you will see each other again. Having a visit or another shared experience to anticipate can give both partners something positive to look forward to.

You can also make future plans together, such as discussing places you would like to visit, activities you want to do or goals you hope to achieve as a couple.

READ ALSO: Does career readiness influence women’s marriage decisions? Here's what women had to say

5. Keep your own lives active

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A strong relationship does not mean abandoning your individual life.

Continue to focus on your career, education, friendships, hobbies and personal goals. Encourage your partner to do the same.

Having fulfilling lives outside the relationship can give you more experiences to share and talk about when you reconnect.

Ultimately, a long-distance relationship requires patience, communication and effort from both partners. Physical distance can make things challenging, but staying emotionally connected and intentional about the relationship can help couples maintain their bond.

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