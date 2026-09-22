Does career readiness influence women’s marriage decisions? Here's what women had to say

An opinion poll gathered by Pulse Ghana explores why some young women are embracing the “no work, no marriage” mindset and seeking financial independence before marriage.

For years, marriage was often treated as a milestone a woman was expected to reach, with questions about when she would “settle down” following her from her 20s into her 30s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that conversation is changing.

For some young women today, marriage is no longer the first box they are rushing to tick. Before they say “I do”, they want to build a career, earn their own money, discover themselves and create a life they can be proud of.

The message is increasingly clear: “I need to build myself first.”

READ ALSO: 5 habits men love but are sometimes too shy to ask their wives

Advertisement

Advertisement

From social media conversations to everyday discussions among young women, the idea of waiting until they are financially independent before marriage is becoming more common. For some, it is even more direct: “No work, no marriage.”

The thinking is simple. Why enter a marriage completely dependent on someone else when you can first build the skills, income and confidence to stand on your own?

But beneath this growing emphasis on careers and financial independence is a bigger question: Are women simply preparing themselves financially for marriage, or are they redefining what it means to be ready for marriage in the first place?

An opinion poll gathered by Pulse Ghana revealed how some women consider employment and financial independence important before marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among 15 valid responses, 13 respondents, representing 86.7%, said having a job or established career before marriage was “very important.”

However, this strong support did not mean that every respondent viewed employment as a strict requirement for marriage.

Of the 14 respondents who answered whether they would personally delay marriage until they had a job or established career, nine, representing 64.3%, said yes. Three said no, while two remained unsure.

When asked about the statement “No work, no marriage,” nine out of 15 respondents agreed, while six disagreed.

READ ALSO: 8 possible reasons someone might ghost you after a first date

Advertisement

Advertisement

The written responses provided deeper reasons for these views. Many participants associated employment with financial independence, shared household responsibilities, preparation for children and the ability to manage unexpected expenses.

For them, financial stability did not simply mean having wealth. It meant entering marriage with the capacity to contribute, make independent decisions and support the family.

The respondents also recognised that money alone cannot sustain a marriage. They identified communication, character, commitment and shared values as equally important.

The survey further explored whether a woman’s career could affect her expectations of marriage or choice of partner. Eight of the 15 respondents said it could, four disagreed and three were uncertain.

These findings reflect the views of a small group. Only 16 people participated, and all 15 respondents who provided gender information were female. The results cannot represent the views of all women or the general population.

The changing attitude towards marriage also reflects a broader shift in how some women see their lives.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Relationship Consultant & Family Life Advocate, Dr. Kelly Daniels, noted that increased access to education, greater awareness and conversations around women's empowerment have contributed to women becoming more intentional about building themselves before marriage.

The counsellor said marriage is no longer viewed by many women as the only major achievement they should pursue.

Social media has also become part of that conversation, with women constantly sharing businesses, careers, education, financial goals and other forms of personal development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than waiting for a husband to provide the life they want, some women are actively trying to create that life themselves.

That does not necessarily mean they have rejected marriage.

Instead, for some, it means marriage is something they want to enter after they have established a sense of identity and independence.

Dr. Kelly Daniels agrees that financial independence can be important for women entering marriage, but says the issue should go beyond simply getting a job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He believes women should invest in themselves and have “something going on” before entering a family.

For him, that investment can eventually translate into financial capacity, but the deeper goal is for a woman to have developed herself enough to contribute meaningfully to the marriage.

He said he would recommend that his own biological sister have a certain level of financial independence before getting married.

The reason is not simply that she should help pay the bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is about entering marriage knowing that she can contribute to what she and her partner are building together, while also knowing that she can make a living for herself if she is ever alone.

But he does not believe that every woman must have a high-paying job before she can get married.

The financial arrangement of a marriage, he explained, depends on the couple.

Some couples may agree that the man takes responsibility for most or all of the household expenses. Others may prefer two incomes, while some may decide that one partner works while the other focuses on the home and children.

What matters is that the couple understands what they want and how they intend to achieve it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps the most important point from the conversation is that even financial independence has limits.

Being able to pay your own bills does not automatically make someone a good spouse.

The counsellor argues that money cannot solve every marital problem and that wisdom, character and shared values are crucial to sustaining a home.

A career can provide a strong foundation for marriage, especially through financial stability and personal development, but a successful marriage depends more on character, communication, shared values, and mutual commitment than on one's career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 promises every couple should make before marriage

This echoes the views of several women in the survey.

A woman can be financially independent and still enter a marriage with incompatible expectations. She can have a successful career but struggle to communicate with her partner. She can earn her own money but discovers that she and her partner have completely different ideas about children, finances, household responsibilities or the kind of life they want- Dr. Kelly Daniels.

For Dr. Kelly Daniels, readiness begins long before the wedding.

A woman should first understand who she is, what she wants from life and what she hopes to achieve.

But knowing your purpose is not enough. You also need to be working towards it.

From there comes the question of compatibility.

Who are you choosing to build with?

Do your values align?

Do you agree on the important things?

What do you both want your marriage to achieve beyond simply living together?

The counsellor argues that marriage should be viewed as teamwork, with two people coming together to build something bigger than their individual desires.

You cannot add to marriage if you have not added to yourself. And adding to yourself naturally means that you begin to add, you know, so much value that you see the necessity of doing life with someone. What brings about marital partnership is two people coming together to see that we can actually achieve more together.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

The survey adds a small but useful voice to a wider conversation about how economic independence may shape expectations around marriage. For the respondents, the issue appears to be less about having a particular income level and more about entering marriage with the ability to contribute, make independent decisions and handle responsibilities.