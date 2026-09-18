What to Do When Ghosted in the Talking Stage

What to Do When Ghosted in the Talking Stage

7 things to do when ghosted by someone you're in a talking stage with

Got ghosted during the talking stage? Here are 7 healthy ways to respond, set boundaries, and protect your peace without endlessly chasing an explanation.

Don’t panic or repeatedly text when someone suddenly goes quiet.

Give them space, but know when to stop waiting for a response.

If they return, decide whether their communication style works for you.

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One minute, everything seems fine. You are talking regularly, sharing jokes, making plans and slowly getting comfortable with each other.

Then, suddenly, the messages become shorter.

The calls stop.

You send a “Hey, hope you’re okay” message. No response.

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You wait a little longer and send another one. Still nothing.

Before you know it, you are checking when they were last online, wondering whether they saw your message and replaying your last conversation in your head to figure out what might have gone wrong.

Being ghosted by someone you are in a talking stage with can be confusing because you are left without an explanation or a clear ending. You may feel hurt, but also wonder whether you even have the right to be upset because the relationship may not be defined yet.

While it may be tempting to keep calling or texting until you get an answer, there are healthier ways to handle the situation.

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Here are seven things you can do when someone you are talking with suddenly disappears.

1. Give them some space

Give them some space

Before assuming that they are deliberately ignoring you, give them some time.

People can become unavailable because of personal problems, work, family issues or other circumstances. A sudden change in communication does not always mean the relationship is over.

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Instead of sending several messages in a short period, take a step back and give them some room to respond.

READ ALSO: 5 promises every couple should make before marriage

2. Send one honest message

If the silence continues, you can send one straightforward message rather than pretending you are not bothered.

You could simply ask if everything is okay and whether they still want to continue seeing you.

You do not need to write a long paragraph explaining how hurt or confused you are. A calm message gives them an opportunity to communicate without turning the situation into an argument.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

3. Don't keep chasing an explanation

It is natural to want to know exactly what happened.

Was it something you said? Did they meet someone else? Did they lose interest? Did you misunderstand where the relationship was going?

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Unfortunately, you may not get answers to all these questions.

Repeated calls and messages may only leave you feeling more frustrated. Once you have made a reasonable effort to reach out, allow their response or lack of one to speak for itself.

4. Don't immediately blame yourself

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Ghosting can easily make you question yourself.

You may start going through old conversations and wondering whether you were too available, too demanding, too quiet or somehow “not enough.”

But someone choosing not to communicate does not automatically mean you did something wrong.

There may be a reason for their behaviour, but unless they tell you what it is, you cannot know for certain. Try not to fill the silence with assumptions about yourself.

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5. Set a boundary

You deserve clarity in a relationship, but you also need to decide how long you are willing to wait for it.

If someone disappears for days or weeks without explanation, you do not have to keep your life on hold while waiting for them to return.

Setting a boundary could simply mean deciding that you will not continue investing emotionally in someone who is unwilling to communicate with you.

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6. Resist the urge to monitor their social media

This can be one of the hardest parts.

You see them online. They post a WhatsApp status. They like someone's Instagram post. They seem perfectly fine while you are sitting with unanswered questions.

It can be tempting to analyse every post for clues, but constantly checking their activity is unlikely to give you the closure you want.

Mute their updates if you need to. Take a break from checking their pages and give yourself some distance from the situation.

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7. Give yourself permission to move on

Sometimes closure does not come in the form of a final conversation.

If you have reached out and the person continues to ignore you, you may eventually have to accept that you cannot force someone to communicate.

Talk to a trusted friend, get back to your normal routine and spend time doing things that make you feel like yourself again.

And if the person eventually returns, you can decide whether their explanation and behaviour are enough for you to continue the relationship. You do not have to automatically accept them back simply because they have finally responded.

Being ghosted can hurt, particularly when you thought the relationship was going somewhere. But you do not have to spend weeks chasing someone for an explanation.