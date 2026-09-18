41-year-old Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Nations League as he targets 1000 goals milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Jorge Jesus’ first 25-man Portugal squad for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League as the new coach begins his reign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad.

Portugal will face Wales, Norway and Denmark in their opening Nations League matches.

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s captain and record international goalscorer as Jesus begins his new tenure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad as the new head coach begins his tenure with four UEFA Nations League matches.

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Jesus named his 25-man squad on Friday, September 18, with Ronaldo retained for Portugal’s opening four matches in Group A4 against Wales, Norway and Denmark.

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The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward remains Portugal’s captain and one of the most experienced players in the squad. He is also the country’s record scorer and has scored at six World Cups and is currently targeting a milestone of 1000 goals.

Ronaldo’s inclusion comes after questions about his international future following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Jesus had already indicated after taking charge that he still planned to select Ronaldo, provided the veteran remained available and able to play. The former Al Nassr coach has therefore named him in his first squad.

Jesus has taken over from Roberto Martínez, who left the position after Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently appointed Jesus on a contract running until the 2030 World Cup.

Portugal Head Coach Jorge Jesus

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Portugal will begin the new era against Wales on September 24 in Lisbon. Four days later, they travel to face Norway on September 27, before playing Denmark in Copenhagen on October 1. Portugal are the defending Nations League champions and will be looking to make a strong start under Jesus.

Below is Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares.

Defenders: Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Tavares, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomás Araújo.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, João Neves, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Fábio Silva, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão.

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