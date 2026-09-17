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Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal as Miami win Campeones Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:13 - 17 September 2026
Inter Miami players celebrate after beating Cruz Azul to win the Campeones Cup.
Lionel Messi scored his 100th Inter Miami goal as Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup, giving the Argentine his fourth trophy with the club.
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Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the MLS side defeated Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Miami Freedom Park on Wednesday.

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The victory gave Messi his fourth trophy with Inter Miami since joining the club in 2023.

Messi marked the milestone in his 115th appearance for the American club, opening the scoring after 24 minutes in the annual meeting between the MLS Cup holders and the Liga MX champions.

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The Argentine forward finished a well-worked move with a header from close range after receiving a superb cross from Luis Suárez.

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Inter Miami then doubled their advantage late in the game through former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Messi was involved in the second goal as well, delivering a perfectly weighted corner into the box for Casemiro to head home.

The result saw Messi add another trophy to his remarkable collection and take his career tally to 48 major trophies.

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Messi's Inter Miami Journey

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Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after spells with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since arriving in Major League Soccer, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has played a key role in the club's rise and helped them secure four trophies.

The 39-year-old also remains Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 125 international goals.

Messi recently announced his retirement from international football and is set to make his final appearance for Argentina in a friendly against Benin on October 6.

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Does the Campeones Cup Count as an Official Trophy?

The status of the Campeones Cup has occasionally generated debate among football fans because the competition is jointly organised by MLS and Liga MX rather than by FIFA or Concacaf.

However, the tournament is recognised as an official competition under the agreement between the two leagues.

As a result, the Campeones Cup is counted among Messi's career trophies, taking his overall haul to 48.

The latest title also provides a positive moment for Messi and Inter Miami after a difficult year that saw the club exit the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup earlier than expected.

Messi also experienced disappointment with Argentina after they lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.

The Campeones Cup triumph therefore gives the Argentine another piece of silverware to add to an already historic career.

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