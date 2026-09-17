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UDS makes history as first university to win All Africa University Games title back-to-back

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:31 - 17 September 2026
UDS makes history as first university to win All Africa University Games title back-to-back
UDS have made history as the first university to win the All Africa University Games football title back-to-back after beating Julius Nyerere University 2-1.
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The University for Development Studies (UDS) has made history by successfully defending their continental university football title after beating Julius Nyerere University 2-1 in the final of the 12th All Africa University Games.

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The victory makes UDS the first university football team to win the All Africa University Games title twice, having also lifted the trophy in the previous edition.

UDS took control of the final in the 59th minute when Raphui converted an important attacking opportunity to give the Ghanaian side a 1-0 lead.

Julius Nyerere University responded 11 minutes later, scoring in the 70th minute to bring the game level to 1-1.

With neither team able to find a winning goal before the end of normal time, the final went into extra time with the continental title still up for grabs.

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UDS continued to push for the decisive goal and eventually found it with just five minutes remaining in extra time.

Ezideen Alhassan scored to restore UDS' lead and put the Ghanaian side 2-1 ahead.

The university side managed the closing stages of the match effectively to secure another major continental triumph.

The result means UDS are now back-to-back champions of Africa at the university level, adding another historic achievement to Ghana's university football record.

Their successful title defense also makes UDS the first university football team in Africa to retain the All Africa University Games championship.

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