LEKOIL sets out growth ambition as Ghana hosts Africa’s oil and gas leaders at AOW 2026

LEKOIL sets out growth ambition as Ghana hosts Africa’s oil and gas leaders at AOW 2026

LEKOIL sets out growth ambition as Ghana hosts Africa’s oil and gas leaders at AOW 2026

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LEKOIL has outlined a long-term ambition to build production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day across its portfolio, supported by increased production, further exploration, gas commercialisation and strategic partnerships.

The company presented its growth strategy at Africa Oil Week (AOW) 2026 in Accra, where it participated as Platinum Sponsor and engaged government officials, investors, operators and other energy-sector stakeholders.

The presence of LEKOIL at the three-day event puts the Nigerian indigenous energy company at the centre of discussions taking place in Ghana around investment, production, exploration and the future of Africa’s oil and gas industry.

AOW 2026 brought together policymakers, investors and industry leaders in Accra. For LEKOIL, the gathering provided an opportunity to showcase its Nigerian assets, position itself within the wider African energy market and build relationships that could support its next phase of growth.

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Among the high-level attendees at the three-day event, held from September 1 to 3, were Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, representing President John Mahama; Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor; African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, H.E. Lerato Dorothy Mataboge; Eswatini’s Prime Minister, Russell Mmiso Dlamini among other high-level dignitaries.

Speaking at the forum, the company’s leadership outlined a shift from portfolio building to execution, production growth and value creation across its asset base.

LEKOIL’s portfolio includes interests in Otakikpo in PML 11, OPL 276, OPL 325, OPL 310 and OPL 241, providing exposure to current production, discovered resources and exploration opportunities.

Advancing these assets will depend on phased development, regulatory approvals, funding and the right strategic partnerships.

“We have built the portfolio. Now it is about execution, production and creating value,” said LEKOIL Chief Executive Officer, Lekan Akinyanmi, who led the company’s delegation to the conference.

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On his part, Hamilton Esi, General Manager, External Relations, said LEKOIL remains open to partnerships that bring complementary value.

“Partnerships are welcome where they complement what we already bring, whether through capital, technology, technical expertise or development capability,” Esi said.

The forum also provided a platform for the company to emphasize the importance of exploration in meeting Africa’s and Nigeria’s long-term production needs.

Gloria Iroegbunam, LEKOIL’s Company Secretary and General Manager, Legal, said sustainable production growth would require continued exploration to discover new resources and mature them into reserves.

“The only way you can hope to reach that target is if you find more assets or more reserves. And the only way you can do that is through exploration,” Gloria said.

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LEKOIL believes its more than a decade of experience operating and investing in Nigeria gives it a strong foundation for the next stage of its development.

“We have more than a decade of experience operating and investing in Nigeria. We understand the geology, the regulatory environment and, importantly, what it takes to operate here,” Akinyanmi said.

As an independent operator, LEKOIL believes it can remain agile in making decisions and pursuing opportunities across its portfolio.

With AOW 2026 being held in Accra, Ghana seeks to attract new investment into its upstream sector, and for LEKOIL, Nigeria remains its core market, while its longer-term ambition is to become a broader African energy player.