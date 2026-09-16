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Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 Euro after 2016 robbery incident

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:51 - 16 September 2026
Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 Euro after 2016 robbery incident
Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 Euro after 2016 robbery incident
A Paris court has awarded Kim Kardashian a symbolic €1 after the 2016 armed robbery in which thieves stole more than $6 million in jewellery.
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  • Kim Kardashian has been awarded €1 over the 2016 armed robbery at her Paris hotel.

  • Thieves stole more than $6 million in jewellery, including a $4 million engagement ring, during the attack.

  • Kardashian said the case was about accountability and recognition, rather than the amount of compensation.

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A Paris court on Tuesday, September 15, awarded Kim Kardashian, 45, 1 euro in damages  over the armed robbery she suffered at a Paris hotel nearly 10 years ago according to the Associated Press.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

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The symbolic payment was the amount Kardashian had requested in the civil case, according to a lawyer involved in the proceedings. Reports indicate that she was held at gunpoint during the 2016 robbery at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, where thieves stole jewellery worth more than $6 million.

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The robbers, who were disguised as police officers, tied Kardashian up during the attack before taking her jewellery and escaping. Among the stolen items was a $4 million engagement ring that had been given to her by her then-husband, Kanye West.

The incident happened during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. Kardashian described the attack as one of the most frightening experiences of her life. 

During the 2025 criminal trial, she also told the alleged mastermind, Aomar Aït Khedache, that she forgave him, while making clear that the robbery had left her deeply traumatised. 

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Khedache received an eight-year prison sentence with five years suspended while seven other defendants were also convicted in connection with the robbery. Because of time already served, the defendants were not returned to prison after the verdict.

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Kardashian's stylist, Simone Harouche, who was also affected by the incident, received the same €1 symbolic award. Other people linked to the case received larger amounts. A former hotel receptionist was awarded €109,516, while the hotel received €50,000 in damages.

Kardashian and Harouche said in a joint statement that the case was not primarily about the money according to outlet, Us.

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They added that the court's decision was about accountability and recognitio and said they hoped to move forward and continue healing.

The ruling brings the civil proceedings stemming from the 2016 robbery closer to an end, although most of the jewellery stolen from Kardashian remains missing.

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