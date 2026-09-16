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Eno Barony, DopeNation fly Ghana’s flag high with AFRIMMA 2026 wins

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:41 - 16 September 2026
We've never dated before, we are Ghana's only and last virgins - Dope Nation
We've never dated before, we are Ghana's only and last virgins - Dope Nation
Ghanaian music stars Eno Barony and DopeNation have added new international accolades to their growing list of achievements after emerging victorious at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, Texas.
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  • Eno Barony has won Best Female Rap Act at the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, adding another international accolade to her career.

  • DopeNation also emerged victorious, taking home the Best African Group award at the ceremony held in Dallas, Texas, on September 12, 2026.

  • The two wins strengthen Ghana’s representation at the continental awards, which returned in 2026 after a two-year break and featured Ghanaian artists among its nominees.

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At the ceremony held on September 12, 2026, Eno Barony was named Best Female Rap Act, beating competition from artists including Tanzania’s Rosa Ree, Zambia’s Bombshell Grenade, Ghana’s Freda Rhymz, South Africa’s Moozlie, Kenya’s Ssaru, Mali’s Ami Yerewolo and Nigeria’s Candy Bleakz.

DopeNation, meanwhile, secured the Best African Group award, earning another major international recognition for the Ghanaian duo. AFRIMMA’s official results list the group among the winners of the 2026 edition.

The double victory adds to Ghana’s representation at an awards ceremony celebrating musical talent from across Africa and the diaspora.

READ MORE: 10 Ghanaian songs turning 10 in 2026; See full list

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Eno Barony’s win is particularly notable given her established record at AFRIMMA. She previously won the Best Female Rap Act category at the 2020 edition, making her 2026 victory another recognition of her standing in African rap.

The 2026 AFRIMMA returned after a two-year hiatus and introduced a music festival alongside the awards ceremony in Dallas. Organisers described the comeback as a larger edition designed to celebrate African music and culture on an international platform.

Ghana entered the 2026 awards with 21 nominations, with Black Sherif among the country's leading nominees. The final results have now seen Eno Barony and DopeNation emerge as two of Ghana's winners at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Olu Jacobs Biography: Life, career & death of a Nollywood icon

The awards further strengthen the international profile of both acts, with Eno Barony earning recognition for her rap artistry and DopeNation being honoured among Africa's leading groups.

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