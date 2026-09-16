10 Ghanaian songs turning 10 in 2026; See full list

‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity

‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity

2026 marks a decade since some of the songs that defined Ghana's music scene in 2016 were released. From dancehall and hiplife to Afrobeats and highlife, the year produced records that dominated radio, clubs, parties and music charts.

2026 marks 10 years since several memorable Ghanaian songs were released, with 2016 producing notable hits across dancehall, hiplife, Afrobeats and highlife.

Songs including Shatta Wale’s “Obordorbidi” and “Kpuu Kpa”, Sarkodie’s “RNS”, Joey B’s “U X Me”, Stonebwoy’s “People Dey” and Article Wan’s “Solo” are among the tracks turning a decade old.

The 2016 releases remain a snapshot of a vibrant period in Ghanaian music, featuring major names such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, E.L, VVIP and other artists who shaped the sound of the era.

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As these songs clock 10 years, here are some of the Ghanaian hits from 2016 worth revisiting.

1. Shatta Wale – “Obordorbidi”

Shatta Wale was one of the dominant forces in Ghanaian music in 2016, and “Obordorbidi” was among the songs that kept him at the centre of the music conversation.

The dancehall record was released in June 2016 and featured prominently on contemporary year-end lists of Ghana's biggest songs.

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Ten years later, “Obordorbidi” remains one of the records that captures Shatta Wale's influence during that era.

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2. Sarkodie – “RNS”

Sarkodie delivered another memorable record in 2016 with “RNS”, produced by M.O.G.

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The song was included among Pulse Ghana's top 10 hits of 2016 and also featured in YFM's year-end ranking of songs from that year.

The record further cemented Sarkodie's position as one of Ghana's leading rappers at the time.

3."Mansa" — Bisa Kdei

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Produced by Kaywa, "Mansa" swept the 2016 VGMAs, taking home Highlife Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and contributing to Bisa Kdei's Album of the Year win. Ten years in, it's still a fixture at Ghanaian weddings and highlife-themed events.

4.Joey B – “U X Me”

Joey B made a strong return to the spotlight in 2016 with “U X Me”.

The song was released on May 6, 2016, and became one of the rapper's standout records of the year.

Pulse Ghana included it among the year's top hits and described it as one of Joey B's finest songs at the time.

5.Stonebwoy – “People Dey”

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Stonebwoy's “People Dey” was one of the defining dancehall records of 2016.

The song was released in May 2016, with Stonebwoy's official YouTube channel also publishing the music video that year.

It featured prominently on contemporary 2016 music rankings, including Pulse Ghana's list of the year's top reggae/dancehall songs.

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6."Too Risky" — Medikal ft. Sister Derby

Produced by Unkle Beatz, this bold street record marked Medikal's real arrival on the scene, with Sister Derby's hook giving it the crossover pull that took it into the mainstream.

7. Shatta Wale – “Kpuu Kpa”

Shatta Wale had another major release in 2016 with “Kpuu Kpa”.

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The song was released on September 26, 2016, and was included among Pulse Ghana's top hits and top reggae/dancehall songs of the year.

Its energetic sound made it another notable addition to Shatta Wale's prolific 2016 run.

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8.E.L – “Kaa Bu Ame”

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E.L's “Kaa Bu Ame” was another standout from 2016.

The song was released on July 15, 2016, with production by Sam1.

It was also selected among Pulse Ghana's top hiplife/hip-hop songs of 2016, while E.L's performance earned the song the Afro Pop Song of the Year award at the 2017 VGMA.

9."God MC" — M.anifest

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Released in June 2016 and produced by Dream Jay, this record leaned into ongoing conversations within Ghana's hip-hop scene about who could rightfully claim leadership of the genre, delivered with M.anifest's trademark sharp, argumentative lyricism.

10.VVIP ft Patoranking – “Alhaji”

VVIP teamed up with Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking for “Alhaji”, a danceable record released in 2016.

Graphic Showbiz reported in August 2016 that the song was VVIP's latest release and described its concept as centring on a wealthy and influential Alhaji.

The song went on to receive a nomination for the 2017 VGMA Hiplife Song of the Year and eventually won Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2017 awards.

A decade later

From Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's dancehall dominance to Sarkodie and E.L's rap-heavy releases, 2016 was a particularly vibrant year for Ghanaian music.