Strika sentenced to 1 year, not 7 – Actor's former caretaker sets record straight

Strika, famed for his role in Beasts of No Nation, reportedly seen working security in Accra years after his rise to international fame.

Strika, famed for his role in Beasts of No Nation, reportedly seen working security in Accra years after his rise to international fame.

Ghanaian content creator Gunshot GH has challenged reports claiming that actor Strika has been sentenced to seven years in prison, saying the former child star was instead handed a one-year jail term.

The content creator says reports claiming Strika was sentenced to seven years are inaccurate, insisting the actor was handed a one-year prison sentence.

The former child actor was reportedly convicted after being accused of stealing metal railings from a footbridge at Kwashieman in Accra to sell as scrap.

Reflecting on his time as Strika’s caretaker, Gunshot GH expressed hope that the actor would use his time in prison to reflect on his choices and make better decisions.

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Gunshot GH, a close associate of Kumawood actor Dr Likee and a former caretaker of Strika, addressed the reports in a video recorded in Kumasi on Monday, September 14, 2026.

In the video, he appealed to bloggers and media organisations to correct what he described as inaccurate reports about the actor’s sentence.

According to Gunshot GH, Strika was sentenced to one year in prison, rather than the seven years widely reported following news of his conviction.

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The clarification comes after Strika was reportedly convicted for stealing metal railings from a footbridge at Kwashieman in Accra.

Strika, whose real name is Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, gained international recognition as a child actor after starring alongside Abraham Attah in the 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation, which also featured Idris Elba.

The actor was reportedly arrested in August 2026 after residents at the Kwashieman footbridge allegedly caught him cutting metal railings, reportedly intending to sell them as scrap.

Footage of the incident, which was shared on social media on August 29, quickly attracted attention online. The video showed residents confronting Strika at the footbridge while others filmed the incident.

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His arrest and subsequent conviction generated widespread discussion, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the circumstances surrounding the actor's life after his early success in the film industry.

The reports of a seven-year sentence further fuelled public reaction, prompting Gunshot GH to speak out and provide what he said was the correct information.

Reflecting on his relationship with Strika, Gunshot GH expressed hope that the actor would use his time in prison to reflect on his choices and make positive changes in his life.