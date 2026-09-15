Regions with the best senior high schools in Ghana: Top 50 NSMQ Elo rankings

Regions with the best senior high schools in Ghana: Top 50 NSMQ Elo rankings

Regions with the best senior high schools in Ghana: Top 50 NSMQ Elo rankings

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has once again highlighted the depth of academic competition among senior high schools across Ghana, with schools from different parts of the country making strong appearances in the latest national rankings.

PRESEC, Legon tops the 2026 NSMQ rankings with 1,720.30 points.

Ashanti and Central Regions have the strongest representation in the Top 50.

The rankings highlight strong NSMQ performances from schools across Ghana.

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The rankings, published by NSMQstats, place Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon at the top with 1,720.30 points, followed by Mfantsipim School with 1,618.77 points and St. Augustine’s College with 1,595.11 points.

The ranking comes after a highly competitive 2026 NSMQ season, which produced several notable performances and major milestones. The competition featured intense battles from the preliminary stages through to the national championship, with established contenders and emerging schools competing for places in the later stages.

2026 NSMQ: PRESEC-Legon beat Accra Academy and St Augustine’s to win ninth title

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At the quarter-final stage, 27 schools battled for nine places in the semi-finals. PRESEC recorded the highest winning score of the quarter-finals with 56 points, while St. John’s School recorded the average winning score of 43 points. The quarter-finals also produced notable breakthroughs, including Bright Senior High School securing its first-ever semi-final qualification and St. John’s School reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

The semi-final stage further narrowed the field to nine schools, with the competition featuring some of the country’s most established NSMQ names alongside schools making significant progress in the 2026 championship.

Meet the contestants: PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown

The national championship eventually produced another landmark moment, with PRESEC, Legon emerging as the 2026 NSMQ champions. The victory gave the school a record ninth national title, further strengthening its position among the most successful schools in the history of the competition.

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The latest ranking therefore provides another way of assessing the performance of senior high schools beyond the final championship result. It highlights the schools that accumulated the highest ratings based on their performances and shows the broad geographical spread of competitive NSMQ schools across Ghana.

PRESEC-Legon wins their ninth National NSMQ title

The regional distribution is particularly notable, with the Ashanti and Central Regions recording the strongest representation in the Top 50, followed by the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions. Other regions, including Volta, Western, Northern, Bono, Upper West and Upper East, also have schools featured in the ranking.

The list demonstrates that academic strength in science and mathematics is not concentrated in one part of the country. Schools from different regions continue to compete at a high level, contributing to the depth and unpredictability that have become defining features of the NSMQ.

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Below is the full 2026 Top 50 senior high school ranking, organised according to the regions represented.

ASHANTI REGION

Rank School Points 4 Prempeh College 1,571.24 5 Opoku Ware School 1,542.17 15 Kumasi High School 1,346.17 18 Anglican SHS, Kumasi 1,309.09 23 Osei Tutu SHS 1,289.34 26 Kumasi Academy 1,287.42 30 St. Louis 1,246.86 31 St. Hubert 1,238.54 35 KNUST 1,229.76 45 Amaniampong SHS 1,200.84

CENTRAL REGION

Rank School Points 2 Mfantsipim School 1,618.77 3 St. Augustine's 1,595.11 6 Adisadel College 1,528.32 12 Wesley Girls' High School 1,381.87 14 University Practice SHS 1,373.01 17 Ghana National College 1,321.72 34 Apam SHS 1,230.57 40 Holy Child School 1,217.62 41 Aggrey Memorial SHS 1,216.92 50 Swedru SHS 1,193.19

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Rank School Points 1 PRESEC, Legon 1,720.30 8 Achimota School 1,479.19 9 Accra Academy 1,451.26 16 St. Thomas Aquinas SHS 1,330.58 22 Chemu SHS 1,296.02 28 West Africa SHS 1,268.29 43 St. John's Grammar 1,210.21

EASTERN REGION

Rank School Points 10 St. Peter’s SHS 1,445.49 11 Pope John SHS & Min. Sem. 1,386.10 21 Koforidua Sec Tech 1,304.28 32 Mpraeso SHS 1,233.49 38 Ofori Panin SHS 1,223.70 39 Okuapemman School 1,218.94 44 Ghana SHS, Koforidua 1,201.81 49 Presby SHTS, Aburi 1,193.40

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VOLTA REGION

Rank School Points 7 Keta SHTS 1,483.48 24 Mawuli School 1,288.59 33 Bishop Herman 1,232.08 42 Sonrise SHS 1,213.08 47 Anlo SHS 1,197.90

WESTERN REGION

Rank School Points 20 GSTS 1,304.43 27 St. John's School 1,278.18 29 Archbishop Porter 1,265.77

NORTHERN REGION

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Rank School Points 13 Tamale SHS 1,376.06 37 Tamale Islamic Science SHS 1,227.48 46 Ghana SHS, Tamale 1,198.03

BONO REGION

Rank School Points 19 St. James Sem. SHS 1,307.60 36 Sunyani SHS 1,229.02

UPPER WEST REGION

Rank School Points 25 St. Francis Xavier 1,287.84

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UPPER EAST REGION

Rank School Points 48 Notre Dame Sem. SHS 1,194.02

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN