Munich Arena and Camp Nou to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals

Outlook of Camp Nou after completion (left) and Munich Arena (right)

Outlook of Camp Nou after completion (left) and Munich Arena (right)

UEFA has confirmed Munich Football Arena and Camp Nou as hosts of the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals. See the full list of venues for upcoming UEFA finals.

Munich Football Arena will host the 2028 Champions League final, while Camp Nou will stage the 2029 final.

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano will host the 2027 Champions League final.

UEFA has also confirmed venues for the Europa League, Conference League, Women's Champions League and Super Cup finals through 2029.

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UEFA has confirmed Munich Football Arena as the host venue for the 2028 UEFA Champions League final, with Camp Nou in Barcelona set to stage the 2029 final.

Allianz Arena

Camp Nou

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The decision was announced by UEFA on Tuesday, September 15 as part of the governing body's allocation of venues for a number of major European club finals between 2027 and 2029.

Munich Football Arena which serves as the home grounds of Bayern Munich, will host the Champions League final in 2028. The stadium hosted the European final in 2012 and 2025 and was also one of the venues used during UEFA Euro 2024.

Barcelona's Camp Nou which is undergoing renovation has been awarded the 2029 final. The stadium has previously hosted the European Cup final in 1989 and 1999 and the 2029 final will come after the major redevelopment of the stadium.

The 2027 final will be played at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, which was selected by UEFA in an earlier decision.

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Below are the Champions League final venues for the next three editions of the Champions League:

Year Venue 2027 Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid﻿ 2028 Munich Football Arena, Munich 2029 Camp Nou, Barcelona

UEFA has also confirmed venues for several other major finals.

The 2027 UEFA Super Cup will be played at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, while the 2027 Futsal Champions League finals will take place at the Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland.

For 2028, UEFA has selected the National Arena in Bucharest for the Europa League final and Juventus Stadium in Turin for the Conference League final.

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The 2028 Women's Champions League final will be staged at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon-Décines, while the UEFA Super Cup will take place at the Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In 2029, the Europa League final will be held at the National Stadium of Serbia in Belgrade, with the Puskás Aréna in Budapest hosting the Conference League final.

The 2029 Women's Champions League final has also been awarded to the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff.