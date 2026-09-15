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Munich Arena and Camp Nou to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:39 - 15 September 2026
Image of Camp Nou after renovation (left) and Munich Arena (right)
Outlook of Camp Nou after completion (left) and Munich Arena (right)
UEFA has confirmed Munich Football Arena and Camp Nou as hosts of the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals. See the full list of venues for upcoming UEFA finals.
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  • Munich Football Arena will host the 2028 Champions League final, while Camp Nou will stage the 2029 final.

  • Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano will host the 2027 Champions League final.

  • UEFA has also confirmed venues for the Europa League, Conference League, Women's Champions League and Super Cup finals through 2029.

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UEFA has confirmed Munich Football Arena as the host venue for the 2028 UEFA Champions League final, with Camp Nou in Barcelona set to stage the 2029 final.

Allianz Arena
Allianz Arena

READ ALSO: Nairobi, Munich to host 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships

Camp Nou
Camp Nou
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The decision was announced by UEFA on Tuesday, September 15 as part of the governing body's allocation of venues for a number of major European club finals between 2027 and 2029.

Munich Football Arena which serves as the home grounds of Bayern Munich, will host the Champions League final in 2028. The stadium hosted the European final in 2012 and 2025 and was also one of the venues used during UEFA Euro 2024.

Barcelona's Camp Nou which is undergoing renovation has been awarded the 2029 final. The stadium has previously hosted the European Cup final in 1989 and 1999 and the 2029 final will come after the major redevelopment of the stadium.

The 2027 final will be played at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, which was selected by UEFA in an earlier decision.

READ ALSO: 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup: Check teams, groups, and venue

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Below are the Champions League final venues for the next three editions of the Champions League:

Year

Venue

2027

Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid﻿

2028

Munich Football Arena, Munich

2029

Camp Nou, Barcelona

UEFA has also confirmed venues for several other major finals. 

The 2027 UEFA Super Cup will be played at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, while the 2027 Futsal Champions League finals will take place at the Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland.

For 2028, UEFA has selected the National Arena in Bucharest for the Europa League final and Juventus Stadium in Turin for the Conference League final.

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READ ALSO: Hervé Renard names Cote d’Ivoire squad to face Ghana in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The 2028 Women's Champions League final will be staged at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon-Décines, while the UEFA Super Cup will take place at the Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In 2029, the Europa League final will be held at the National Stadium of Serbia in Belgrade, with the Puskás Aréna in Budapest hosting the Conference League final.

The 2029 Women's Champions League final has also been awarded to the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff.

Year

Competition

Venue

2027

Super Cup

Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam

2027

Futsal Champions League finals

Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland

2028

Europa League

National Arena, Bucharest

2028

Conference League

Juventus Stadium, Turin

2028

Women's Champions League

Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines

2028

Super Cup

Astana Arena, Astana﻿

2029

Europa League

National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade﻿

2029

Conference League

Puskás Aréna, Budapest

2029

Women's Champions League

National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

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