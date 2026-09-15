First manager in Europe's top five leagues sacked after four matches

RC Lens have parted ways with German coach Dino Toppmöller, making him the first manager in Europe's top five leagues to be dismissed during the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toppmöller was sacked on September 15, 2026, after just four Ligue 1 matches, according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

The German coach will not be in the dugout when Lens travel to face Monaco on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 8:45 pm.

Toppmöller's short spell in charge lasted only six official matches. During that period, Lens recorded three wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Yannick Cahuzac tipped to take temporary charge

Advertisement

Advertisement

https://publish.x.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Flequipe%2Fstatus%2F2099798294025114075&widget=Tweet

Lens could turn to Yannick Cahuzac, who has served as Toppmöller's assistant since the beginning of the season.

Cahuzac has reportedly been viewed for some time as a potential future head coach of the French club and could now get an opportunity to lead the team sooner than expected.

The former Lens midfielder is expected to take charge on an interim basis for the trip to Monaco, potentially working alongside Bilal Hamdi.