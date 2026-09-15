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Ghana's $2bn Accra-Kumasi expressway: Route, interchanges, and other key details about the 198.7km project

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:21 - 15 September 2026
Ghana's $2bn Accra-Kumasi expressway: Route, interchanges, and other key details about the 198.7km project
For decades, the Accra-Kumasi corridor has been one of Ghana's most important transport routes, carrying passengers, commercial vehicles and freight between the country's two largest cities. The existing road is also prone to congestion and delays, making the planned Accra-Kumasi Expressway a major infrastructure project aimed at improving travel, trade and road safety.
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  • Ghana’s $2bn Accra-Kumasi Expressway will span 198.7km.

  • The six-lane road will feature eight interchanges and 55 bridges.

  • It is expected to halve travel time and cut transport costs by nearly 40%.

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The project reached a major milestone on Monday, September 14, 2026, when the Ghana Armed Forces formally handed over 175.6 kilometres of cleared right-of-way to the government.

The clearance, undertaken by the 48 Engineers Regiment, was completed in 19 weeks, one week ahead of the 20-week schedule set by the government. The cleared corridor runs from Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region to Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

Also Read: CAGD denies social media claims that GH¢11bn has already been spent on Accra-Kumasi Expressway

The Route: Ablekuma to Sewua

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The Accra-Kumasi Expressway will stretch approximately 198.7 kilometres from Ablekuma to Sewua, passing through the Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions.

About 176 kilometres will comprise newly constructed expressway, while approximately 23 kilometres will consist of upgraded connector roads at the Accra and Kumasi ends.

The new alignment is expected to reduce the current travel distance between Accra and Kumasi by more than 50 kilometres, from about 250 kilometres to 198.7 kilometres.

Also Read: Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

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Built for Speed and Capacity

The expressway is being developed as Ghana's first modern six-lane, bi-directional Class A expressway.

According to Engineer Francisco, Managing Director of Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, the mainline will have a three-lane dual carriageway built on a 36-metre standard roadbed, with a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

The connector roads at the two ends will be constructed to Class B standards, with a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour.

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The design is intended to separate high-speed, long-distance traffic from the slower-moving traffic associated with urban areas.

Also Read: Parliament approves 20-year agreement to reintroduce electronic road and bridge tolls

Interchanges, Bridges and Drainage

The expressway will feature eight grade-separated interchanges designed to improve access while keeping through-traffic moving.

The interchanges will serve locations including Accra, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akyem Oda, Ofoase, Lake Bosomtwe and Kumasi.

The project will also include 55 mainline bridges, 11 vehicle overpasses and about 200 reinforced concrete box culverts. Nine at-grade intersections are also planned, mainly along the lower-speed connector sections.

The infrastructure will allow the new road to cross rivers, streams and other terrain while providing controlled access along the mainline.

Also Read: 10 African countries with the highest number of airports in 2026, according to the latest rankings

Safety and Emergency Services

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Safety and emergency response have been incorporated into the project's design.

The expressway will have a fire service and ambulance station, three maintenance depots, road safety systems and electromechanical installations to support an intelligent transport system.

Four full-service areas will also be provided along the route, giving motorists places to rest, eat and attend to their vehicles.

The project is expected to have eight tolling locations, as well as an operations centre and two monitoring centres to support traffic management and incident response.

Engineer Francisco said: "When completed, this road will provide safer and more reliable transport and reduce the pressure on the N6."

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Also Read: 8 key achievements that shaped John Agyekum Kufuor's legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest leaders

Travel Time and Economic Impact

Accra-Kumasi Expressway
Accra-Kumasi Expressway

One of the main objectives of the expressway is to reduce the time and cost of travelling between Accra and Kumasi.

Officials expect the project to cut journey time by about 50% and reduce transport costs by approximately 40%. The shorter alignment is also expected to improve the movement of goods between Accra, the Tema port area and markets in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

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Beyond transport, the government expects the project to support logistics, industrial activity and services along the route. The 2026 Budget also projected that the expressway could create more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction.

Also Read: Mid-Year Budget: Gov’t to construct 5,000km of roads in next 3 years – Finance minister

From Budget Plans to Construction

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway was identified in the 2026 Budget as a flagship project under the government's Big Push Infrastructure Programme. The budget described it as Ghana's first modern six-lane bi-directional Class A expressway and outlined its 198.7-kilometre alignment.

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The latest right-of-way handover represents a significant step towards physical construction. President John Dramani Mahama has also announced that an initial $2 billion is available for the commencement of the project.

Also Read: Top 5 regions in Ghana with the best road networks

With the right-of-way now cleared, attention will shift to the next phase of construction and the delivery of the major interchanges, bridges, service areas, tolling infrastructure and safety systems planned for the corridor.

If completed as designed, the Accra-Kumasi Expressway will provide a new high-capacity route between Ghana's two largest cities, shorten the distance between them and create a faster and more controlled corridor for passengers, businesses and freight.

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