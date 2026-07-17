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CAGD denies social media claims that GH¢11bn has already been spent on Accra-Kumasi Expressway

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:43 - 17 July 2026
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Accra-Kumasi Expressway
Accra-Kumasi Expressway
The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has dismissed claims that the government has spent nearly GH¢11 billion on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, clarifying that the funds remain in a dedicated Bank of Ghana account and have not been used for construction.
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  • The Controller and Accountant-General's Department has denied claims that the government has already spent nearly GH¢11 billion on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway before construction begins.

  • The Department clarified that the funds remain in a dedicated Bank of Ghana account and have not been paid to any contractor or used for construction works.

  • CAGD explained that the amount appears as government expenditure only because of standard public accounting procedures, urging the public not to mistake the accounting entry for actual spending.

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The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the government has already spent almost GH¢11 billion on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway even though major construction work has not started.

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD)
The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD)

READ ALSO: Mahama orders health minister to reopen recruitment portal for 16,000 qualified nurses

According to the Department, the claim is based on a misunderstanding of how government accounting works, stressing that the money has not been paid to any contractor and has not been used for construction.

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In a statement issued on July 16, the CAGD explained that the funds allocated for the flagship road project are still being held in a dedicated Bank of Ghana account and will only be used when the project moves into the construction phase.

"The CAGD wishes to emphasise that these funds have not been paid to any contractor or spent on construction works. They remain in the dedicated Bank of Ghana account pending project execution," the statement said.

READ ALSO: Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

Accra-Kumasi Expressway
Accra-Kumasi Expressway

The Department explained that the confusion arose because the money was transferred from the government's Consolidated Fund to Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, the company established to implement the project.

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Under Ghana's public financial management rules, such a transfer is recorded as government expenditure in the central government's accounts, even though the receiving institution has not yet spent the money.

The CAGD noted that the same accounting principle applies to transfers made to public institutions such as the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), GETFund and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The Department also clarified that the ongoing right-of-way clearing being undertaken by the Ghana Armed Forces is only a preparatory activity and is not being financed from the earmarked GH¢11 billion.

READ ALSO: Parliament clears concession for Accra–Kumasi expressway under Big Push Agenda

According to the CAGD, the Accra-Kumasi Expressway is being implemented through Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to help avoid the funding delays, project overruns and implementation challenges that have affected major infrastructure projects in the past.

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"To avoid the delays, funding challenges and cost overruns that have affected similar projects in the past, Government acting through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) established the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to implement the project", it said.

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department urged the public not to interpret the accounting records as proof that construction funds have already been spent.

It maintained that the accounting treatment used for the project is fully consistent with Ghana's Public Financial Management framework and standard government accounting practices.

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